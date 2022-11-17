Lirik Another Heartbreak - Givēon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Another Heartbreak - Givēon
Tears don't fall when you're right here
Perfect for me, that's my fear
Nothing's wrong and it makes me nervous
I just wanna know I'm worth it
'Cause every time I'm in love, end up with nothing
Nothing but these songs
Maybe I'm just overthinking
You're the one for me
'Cause I can't take another heartbreak, no
Not saying that we'll fail, girl, I just know that I'm scared (I'm scared, I'm scared)
Baby, no, I can't take another heartbreak
Not saying we'll fail but I'm still scared
It all could end, all again
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-ho, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-ho, oh-oh, oh, yeah
I'm sure you're for me, girl, I know it
Right from the start you showed me
But my heart can't take another blow
And that's just why I'm scared to let you close
'Cause every time I'm in love, end up with nothing
Nothing but these songs
Maybe I'm just overthinking
You're the one for me
'Cause I can't take another heartbreak, no
Not saying that we'll fail, girl, I just know that I'm scared (I'm scared, I'm scared)
Baby, no, I can't take another heartbreak
Not saying we'll fail but I'm still scared
It all could end, all again
No, I cannot make this mistake
No one can take your place
I'm a fool to push you away, of course
You're just perfect in every way
I'm nervous, it's just a phase
And my heart can't take a heartbreak no more (no more)
