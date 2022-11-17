Lirik Another Heartbreak - Givēon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Another Heartbreak - Givēon

Tears don't fall when you're right here

Perfect for me, that's my fear

Nothing's wrong and it makes me nervous

I just wanna know I'm worth it

'Cause every time I'm in love, end up with nothing

Nothing but these songs

Maybe I'm just overthinking

You're the one for me

'Cause I can't take another heartbreak, no

Not saying that we'll fail, girl, I just know that I'm scared (I'm scared, I'm scared)

Baby, no, I can't take another heartbreak

Not saying we'll fail but I'm still scared

It all could end, all again

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-ho, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-ho, oh-oh, oh, yeah

I'm sure you're for me, girl, I know it

Right from the start you showed me

But my heart can't take another blow

And that's just why I'm scared to let you close

'Cause every time I'm in love, end up with nothing

Nothing but these songs

Maybe I'm just overthinking

You're the one for me

'Cause I can't take another heartbreak, no

Not saying that we'll fail, girl, I just know that I'm scared (I'm scared, I'm scared)

Baby, no, I can't take another heartbreak

Not saying we'll fail but I'm still scared

It all could end, all again

No, I cannot make this mistake

No one can take your place

I'm a fool to push you away, of course

You're just perfect in every way

I'm nervous, it's just a phase

And my heart can't take a heartbreak no more (no more)