Lirik Lagu Pack it Up (And Go) – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pack it Up (And Go) – UFO

I've got to sympathize

You run with all the rest

You've kept on moving but never got the best

And all our yesterdays go sailing out of view

I know there's something left hope you can make it through

Pack it up and go, pack it up and go,

Leftover from the show, just pack it up and go

You made the impact back in 1969

But now move over friend I think you've had your time

And all our yesterdays go sailing know there's something left

Hope you can make it through

Credit

Album: Obsession 92008 Remaster)

Artis: UFO

Dirilis: 1978

Fakta UFO

UFO merupakan band asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada 1968. UFO mengusung genre hard rock awal, heavy metal, dan new wave of british heavy metal.

UFO band terdiri dari beberapa anggota antara lain : Phill Mogg (vokalis), Vinnie Moore (gitar), Neil Carter (gitar dan keyboard), Rob De Luca (bass), dan Andy Parker (drum).