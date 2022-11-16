Lirik Lagu Pack it Up (And Go) – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pack it Up (And Go) – UFO
I've got to sympathize
You run with all the rest
You've kept on moving but never got the best
And all our yesterdays go sailing out of view
I know there's something left hope you can make it through
Pack it up and go, pack it up and go,
Leftover from the show, just pack it up and go
You made the impact back in 1969
But now move over friend I think you've had your time
And all our yesterdays go sailing out of view
I know there' something left, hope you can make it through
Pack it up and go, pack it up and go, left over from the show just pack it up and go
And all our yesterdays go sailing know there's something left
Hope you can make it through
Credit
Album: Obsession 92008 Remaster)
Artis: UFO
Dirilis: 1978
Fakta UFO
UFO merupakan band asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada 1968. UFO mengusung genre hard rock awal, heavy metal, dan new wave of british heavy metal.
UFO band terdiri dari beberapa anggota antara lain : Phill Mogg (vokalis), Vinnie Moore (gitar), Neil Carter (gitar dan keyboard), Rob De Luca (bass), dan Andy Parker (drum).
