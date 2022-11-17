Lirik Dec 11th - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dec 11th - Givēon

Butterflies in my stomach, enough to make me fly away

Pretty brown eyes, I seen you from a mile away

But I was on the stage, so I couldn't get your name, but

Baby girl, I got your face

Can't believe I lost you in the crowd

I think about you every day

And girl, I won't be here for long (for long)

So baby, if you hear this song, can you come to me?

Pretty brown skin in Houston, I could use your company

Ooh-whoa

Giveon, Giveon, Giveon

Giveon, Giveon, Giveon

"Give Or Take"

Credit

Artis: Giveon

Album: Give or Take

Rilis: 2022

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis Lagu: Jordan Dc Evans / Matthew Burnett / Giveon Evans