Lirik Dec 11th - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dec 11th - Givēon
Butterflies in my stomach, enough to make me fly away
Pretty brown eyes, I seen you from a mile away
But I was on the stage, so I couldn't get your name, but
Baby girl, I got your face
Can't believe I lost you in the crowd
I think about you every day
And girl, I won't be here for long (for long)
So baby, if you hear this song, can you come to me?
Pretty brown skin in Houston, I could use your company
Ooh-whoa
Giveon, Giveon, Giveon
Giveon, Giveon, Giveon
"Give Or Take"
Credit
Artis: Giveon
Album: Give or Take
Rilis: 2022
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis Lagu: Jordan Dc Evans / Matthew Burnett / Giveon Evans
