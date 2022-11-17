Lirik July 16th - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu July 16th - Givēon

It's only been fourteen days

And already adore the way you are to me

I wanna ignore and take it slow

'Cause I know where this can go

Movin' too fast until we crash

I've been down this road before

Mhm (oh ohh)

Day thirty-one, still havin' fun

Together everyday, think that's enough

Sorry girl, that came off wrong

Just tryin' not to fall in

Again, again, I'm not listenin' to myself

This predicament I'm in, goin' too fast, it won't end well

Six months in, time really flies (oh ohh)

Feels like yesterday when I met you in July (July)

I can't even lie, it may be too soon to say it

But it's on mind, but it's on my mind

Will you say it back to me? (back to me)

You said it back to me (oh, no)

Oh, I can't ignore

Movin' too fast, I've been down this road before

Credit

Artis: Giveon

Album: Give or Take

Rilis: 2022