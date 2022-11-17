Lirik July 16th - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu July 16th - Givēon
It's only been fourteen days
And already adore the way you are to me
I wanna ignore and take it slow
'Cause I know where this can go
Movin' too fast until we crash
I've been down this road before
Mhm (oh ohh)
Day thirty-one, still havin' fun
Together everyday, think that's enough
Sorry girl, that came off wrong
Just tryin' not to fall in
Again, again, I'm not listenin' to myself
This predicament I'm in, goin' too fast, it won't end well
Six months in, time really flies (oh ohh)
Feels like yesterday when I met you in July (July)
I can't even lie, it may be too soon to say it
But it's on mind, but it's on my mind
Will you say it back to me? (back to me)
You said it back to me (oh, no)
Oh, I can't ignore
Movin' too fast, I've been down this road before
Credit
Artis: Giveon
Album: Give or Take
Rilis: 2022
