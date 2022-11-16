Lirik Lagu Beauty of the Road – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beauty of the Road – Future Islands
Left out on the road eight years ago
And you left too but I never really thought you would really go
And if I knew then I's really losing you
I'd change my ways and my mind before I lose control
'Cause in a darkened space we watched our souls replace
We said our goodbyes but we didn't know the shape
And for years now
I been hunting you down
Trying to find out
Your hiding place
Oh, at last!
You're here in my arms again
And I don't know how long
So I won't waste a bit
The beauty of the road
Is lost in your eyes, I drift
Softly back to when
We were young
And in love
Oh, where does it go?
You spend your whole life wishing and working
All you get it's the end of the rope
Oh, what do we know?
You spend your whole life searching and find
The thing you're looking is what you lost so long ago
And for years now, I've been hunting the sound
That soft breath on the back of my neck
Got me running, running, running, running
Oh, at last!
You're here in my arms again
And I don't know how long
So I won't waste a bit
The beauty of the road
Is lost in your eyes, I drift
Softly back to when
We were young
And in love
You're here in my arms again
And I don't know how long
So I won't waste a bit
The beauty of the road
Is lost in your eyes, I drift
Softly back to when
We were young
And in love
Oh we were young
And in love
I was young
And in love
