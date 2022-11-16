Lirik Lagu Beauty of the Road – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beauty of the Road – Future Islands

Left out on the road eight years ago

And you left too but I never really thought you would really go

And if I knew then I's really losing you

I'd change my ways and my mind before I lose control

'Cause in a darkened space we watched our souls replace

We said our goodbyes but we didn't know the shape

And for years now

I been hunting you down

Trying to find out

Your hiding place

Oh, at last!

You're here in my arms again

And I don't know how long

So I won't waste a bit

The beauty of the road

Is lost in your eyes, I drift

Softly back to when

We were young

And in love

Oh, where does it go?

You spend your whole life wishing and working

All you get it's the end of the rope

Oh, what do we know?

You spend your whole life searching and find

The thing you're looking is what you lost so long ago

And for years now, I've been hunting the sound

That soft breath on the back of my neck

Got me running, running, running, running

Oh, at last!

You're here in my arms again

And I don't know how long

So I won't waste a bit

The beauty of the road

Is lost in your eyes, I drift

Softly back to when

We were young

And in love

You're here in my arms again

And I don't know how long

So I won't waste a bit

The beauty of the road

Is lost in your eyes, I drift

Softly back to when

We were young

And in love

Oh we were young

And in love

I was young

And in love