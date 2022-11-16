Lirik Lagu Walking Through That Door – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walking Through That Door – Future Islands
As processions fade
New hearts doubt
But you are golden
And no one questions it
But who you fake
And how you sound
Asks the best of men
To share your sentiment
I want to be
The one to help you find
Those years
That you've been talking about
Dreaming of the South
And all those lost goodbyes
And all those lonely tears
You never got to cry
It never works out right
Unless you're one to follow
Where the silence takes too long
When the night falls
When the night falls oh so slow
And caution isn't ours
When the night falls
When the night falls oh so low
We may lose control
I want to be
The one to help you
Find those years
That you've been talking about
Dreaming of the South
And all those lonely nights
And all those lost goodbyes
You never got to sigh
I want to be
The one to help you
Find those dreams
Cause you've been hanging around
Talking about the South
