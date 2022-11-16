Lirik Lagu Walking Through That Door – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walking Through That Door – Future Islands

As processions fade

New hearts doubt

But you are golden

And no one questions it

But who you fake

And how you sound

Asks the best of men

To share your sentiment

I want to be

The one to help you find

Those years

That you've been talking about

Dreaming of the South

And all those lost goodbyes

And all those lonely tears

You never got to cry

It never works out right

Unless you're one to follow

Where the silence takes too long

When the night falls

When the night falls oh so slow

And caution isn't ours

When the night falls

When the night falls oh so low

We may lose control

I want to be

The one to help you

Find those years



That you've been talking about

Dreaming of the South

And all those lonely nights

And all those lost goodbyes

You never got to sigh

I want to be

The one to help you

Find those dreams

Cause you've been hanging around

Talking about the South