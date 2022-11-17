Lirik Get to You - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Get to You - Giveon
It's alright
Since the
the last one was me kind of pushin' her away
You feel me, in this one, it's me say
Sayin' I'm ready, essentially
Here I go, yeah
Single but it's gettin' old quick
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, yeah, yeah
Oh, oh-oh, oh
Single, single, it's gettin', yeah
Single but it's gettin' old quick (old quick)
I'm on the road each night, need someone to hold me (hold me)
That's what you told me
Can't help it, they wanna know me (they wanna know me)
You wanna show me off, had to keep it lowkey
Blame it on the old me
Seven minutes away from your crib
Not on my way but know that I'm near
Had a few but it wasn't like this
Hate the fact that I'm not invited
Sorry that I've been indecisive
Loving you on my time is unfair, uh
I'ma be honest, I care
Put it behind us, I swear
Nights out in these streets
Had fun, you know me
Now my tank is on E
Fill me up like I need (yeah)
Nights out in these streets
Lipstick on my cheek
Had my fun now I'm tryna get to you (tryin')
Oh (oh-oh)
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, oh
I do the most (most)
Had you on your toes (toes)
Then I went ghost
Where did I go? (I go)
The summer went cold and now you're waiting for me
Took it way too far (too far)
Now I'm on your boulevard, oh, oh
Two minutes away from your crib
Too ashamed of the things that I did
Had a few but it wasn't like this
Ooh-woah, ooh-ooh, woah-oh
Sorry that I've been indecisive
Loving you on my time is unfair, uh
I'ma be honest, I care
Put it behind us, I swear
Nights out in these streets
Had fun, you know me (had fun, you know me)
Now my tank is on E (now my tank is on E)
Fill me up like I need (fill me up)
Nights out in these streets (yeah)
Lipstick on my cheek
Had my fun now I'm tryna get to you (to you)
