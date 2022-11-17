Lirik Get to You - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Get to You - Giveon

It's alright

Since the

the last one was me kind of pushin' her away

You feel me, in this one, it's me say

Sayin' I'm ready, essentially

Here I go, yeah

Single but it's gettin' old quick

Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, yeah, yeah

Oh, oh-oh, oh

Single, single, it's gettin', yeah

Single but it's gettin' old quick (old quick)

I'm on the road each night, need someone to hold me (hold me)

That's what you told me

Can't help it, they wanna know me (they wanna know me)

You wanna show me off, had to keep it lowkey

Blame it on the old me

Seven minutes away from your crib

Not on my way but know that I'm near

Had a few but it wasn't like this

Hate the fact that I'm not invited

Sorry that I've been indecisive

Loving you on my time is unfair, uh

I'ma be honest, I care

Put it behind us, I swear

Nights out in these streets

Had fun, you know me

Now my tank is on E

Fill me up like I need (yeah)

Nights out in these streets

Lipstick on my cheek

Had my fun now I'm tryna get to you (tryin')

Oh (oh-oh)

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, oh

I do the most (most)

Had you on your toes (toes)

Then I went ghost

Where did I go? (I go)

The summer went cold and now you're waiting for me

Took it way too far (too far)

Now I'm on your boulevard, oh, oh

Two minutes away from your crib

Too ashamed of the things that I did

Had a few but it wasn't like this

Ooh-woah, ooh-ooh, woah-oh

Sorry that I've been indecisive

Loving you on my time is unfair, uh

I'ma be honest, I care

Put it behind us, I swear

Nights out in these streets

Had fun, you know me (had fun, you know me)

Now my tank is on E (now my tank is on E)

Fill me up like I need (fill me up)

Nights out in these streets (yeah)

Lipstick on my cheek

Had my fun now I'm tryna get to you (to you)