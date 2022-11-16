Lirik Lagu Sun In The Morning – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sun In The Morning – Future Islands
Mine all mine
Wander
Away we go
Over lines
I won't let go, she knows why
She feeds my soul
She feeds my mind
Sun in the morning
My sun, every morning
My star of the evening
My moon, always beaming
She loves to watch me go
She hates to watch me go
I hate to watch her go
I love to watch her go
That's 'cause I always know, she's always coming home
That's 'cause she always knows, I'm always coming home
Sun in the morning
My sun every morning
My star of the evening
My moon always beaming
Sun in the morning
My sun every morning
She feeds me daily soul, she feeds me daily soul
She talks right to my soul
She feeds me daily soul, she feeds me daily soul
She talks right to my soul
Credit
Artis: Future Islands
Album: Singles
Penulis lagu: John Gerrit Welmers, Samuel Thompson Herring, William Cashion
Dirilis: 2014
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
