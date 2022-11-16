Lirik Lagu Sun In The Morning – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sun In The Morning – Future Islands

Mine all mine

Wander

Away we go

Over lines

I won't let go, she knows why

She feeds my soul

She feeds my mind

Sun in the morning

My sun, every morning

My star of the evening

My moon, always beaming

She loves to watch me go

She hates to watch me go

I hate to watch her go

I love to watch her go

That's 'cause I always know, she's always coming home

That's 'cause she always knows, I'm always coming home



Sun in the morning

My sun every morning

My star of the evening

My moon always beaming

Sun in the morning

My sun every morning

She feeds me daily soul, she feeds me daily soul

She talks right to my soul

She feeds me daily soul, she feeds me daily soul

She talks right to my soul

Credit

Artis: Future Islands

Album: Singles

Penulis lagu: John Gerrit Welmers, Samuel Thompson Herring, William Cashion

Dirilis: 2014

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

