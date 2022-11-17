Lirik The Way That You See Me - Powfu feat Ayleen Valentinedan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Way That You See Me - Powfu ft Ayleen Valentine
But when I close my eyes
The silence gets too much
Isn't it lovely
The way it works for us?
I wish I could be
The way that you see me
I wish I could dream (dream)
The same time you're sleeping (the same time you're sleeping)
I wish I could be (be)
The way that you see me (yeah, ayy)
I wish I could dream
The same time you're sleeping (the same time you're sleeping)
But when, but when
I wish we had the same dreams but I haven't been dreamin'
I got a clouded darkness over me, suppressing my feelings
I'm seeking meanings of Earth, show me the places to search
It's way harder seein' clearly when my hand's up your skirt
When it's over, I'll be sittin' inside my car
And regrettin' all that I did, write a tally on my heart
Yeah, I hope you leave me soon 'cause I keep getting more attached
Just whisper me to sleep, just slip the knife in my back, uh
But when I close my eyes
The silence gets too much
Isn't it lovely
The way it works for us?
But when, but when
My mentality actually going shit, uh
Watching all their happiness, I'm practically sick
Yeah, you don't see that I'm a kid with all these problems evolving inside of me
I'm seeing two of you and you don't see a single flaw in me, yeah
Openin' and closing the book, I'm tryna learn from it
I believe in healing it, but nothing is permanent
Wisdom what I'd like, my decision-making game is weak
Weaker than you think, I am not nowhere close to what I wanna be
Be (be, be, be, be, be)
The way that you see me
I wish I could dream (yeah, dream, dream, dream, dream)
The same time you're sleeping
I wish I could be
The way that you see me
I wish I could dream
The same time you're sleeping
But when I close my eyes
The silence gets too much
Isn't it lovely
The way it works for us?
Every second I mess up feel like the third time, you should've left the first time
The worst timing, everything decrepit but it's alright
I swear that you're the pinnacle, feelings for you ain't minimal
They overflow, they never oversowed, I wasn't into
All my BS, workin' on my patience
Day feel like a week, I come back giving you the same shit
Your parents probably hate me, staying can be dangerous
'Cause my love is potent, only you can help me change it, yeah
