Lirik The Way That You See Me - Powfu feat Ayleen Valentinedan Fakta di Baliknya

The Way That You See Me - Powfu ft Ayleen Valentine

But when I close my eyes

The silence gets too much

Isn't it lovely

The way it works for us?

I wish I could be

The way that you see me

I wish I could dream (dream)

The same time you're sleeping (the same time you're sleeping)

I wish I could be (be)

The way that you see me (yeah, ayy)

I wish I could dream

The same time you're sleeping (the same time you're sleeping)

But when, but when

I wish we had the same dreams but I haven't been dreamin'

I got a clouded darkness over me, suppressing my feelings

I'm seeking meanings of Earth, show me the places to search

It's way harder seein' clearly when my hand's up your skirt

When it's over, I'll be sittin' inside my car

And regrettin' all that I did, write a tally on my heart

Yeah, I hope you leave me soon 'cause I keep getting more attached

Just whisper me to sleep, just slip the knife in my back, uh

But when I close my eyes

The silence gets too much

Isn't it lovely

The way it works for us?

But when, but when

My mentality actually going shit, uh

Watching all their happiness, I'm practically sick

Yeah, you don't see that I'm a kid with all these problems evolving inside of me

I'm seeing two of you and you don't see a single flaw in me, yeah

Openin' and closing the book, I'm tryna learn from it

I believe in healing it, but nothing is permanent

Wisdom what I'd like, my decision-making game is weak

Weaker than you think, I am not nowhere close to what I wanna be

Be (be, be, be, be, be)

The way that you see me

I wish I could dream (yeah, dream, dream, dream, dream)

The same time you're sleeping

I wish I could be

The way that you see me

I wish I could dream

The same time you're sleeping

But when I close my eyes

The silence gets too much

Isn't it lovely

The way it works for us?

Every second I mess up feel like the third time, you should've left the first time

The worst timing, everything decrepit but it's alright

I swear that you're the pinnacle, feelings for you ain't minimal

They overflow, they never oversowed, I wasn't into

All my BS, workin' on my patience

Day feel like a week, I come back giving you the same shit

Your parents probably hate me, staying can be dangerous

'Cause my love is potent, only you can help me change it, yeah