Lirik Lagu Swept Inside – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swept Inside – Future Islands

By the shattered coils of another's arms

And swept inside like the rains that weep

That fell away when your girlish charms

Cried out to take on motherhood

She waits by the windowsill

All wrapped in white and puzzling

What happened to the child inside

Who ran the streets in the days at night

She says nothing seems the same

And I can't change a thing

Her body's like a wave

Breaking to the sea

She says everything seems strange

Locked behind the years

But life is ours to find

In the days at night

There passes a stranger every eve

Who walks himself on a silver leash

And in his head the world's asleep

Awakens in his hands, believed

When he was young

He had a dream

To be a star on the movie screen

But now it all seems a silly lie

As he walks alone in the days on fire

He says nothing seems the same

And I can't feel a thing

My body's like a wave

Caving in on me

He says everything seems strange

Holding back the tears

And he smiles just like a child

In the days at night

Mother, of song

You'll find the right way to cherish, in dreams

All of the snow frozen

Father, in time

You'll find a world that's so perfect and cold

All of the snow frozen