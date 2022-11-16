Lirik Lagu Swept Inside – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swept Inside – Future Islands
By the shattered coils of another's arms
And swept inside like the rains that weep
That fell away when your girlish charms
Cried out to take on motherhood
She waits by the windowsill
All wrapped in white and puzzling
What happened to the child inside
Who ran the streets in the days at night
She says nothing seems the same
And I can't change a thing
Her body's like a wave
Breaking to the sea
She says everything seems strange
Locked behind the years
But life is ours to find
In the days at night
There passes a stranger every eve
Who walks himself on a silver leash
And in his head the world's asleep
Awakens in his hands, believed
When he was young
He had a dream
To be a star on the movie screen
But now it all seems a silly lie
As he walks alone in the days on fire
He says nothing seems the same
And I can't feel a thing
My body's like a wave
Caving in on me
He says everything seems strange
Holding back the tears
And he smiles just like a child
In the days at night
Mother, of song
You'll find the right way to cherish, in dreams
All of the snow frozen
Father, in time
You'll find a world that's so perfect and cold
All of the snow frozen
Artikel Pilihan