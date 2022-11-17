Lirik Slide – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slide – Goo Goo Dolls
You and I got something but it's all and then it's nothing to me, yeah
And I got my defenses when it comes to your intentions for me, yeah
And we wake up in the breakdown of the things we never thought we could be, yeah
I'm not the one who broke you
I'm not the one you should fear
We've got to move you, darling
I thought I lost you somewhere
But you were never really ever there at all
And I want to get free, talk to me
I can feel you falling
And I wanted to be all you need
Somehow here is gone
I have no solution to the sound of this pollution of me, yeah
And I was not the answer so forget you ever thought it was me, yeah
I'm not the one who broke you
I'm not the one you should fear
We've got to move you, darling
I thought I lost you somewhere
But you were never really ever there at all
And I want to get free, talk to me
I can feel you falling
And I wanted to be all you need
Somehow here is gone
And I don't need the fallout
Of all the past that's in between us
And I'm not holding on
And all your lies weren't enough to keep me here
And I want to get free, talk to me
I can feel you falling
And I wanted to be all you need
Somehow here is gone
Artikel Pilihan