Lirik Lagu Pack it Up (And Go) – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pack it Up (And Go) – UFO

I've got to sympathize

You run with all the rest

You've kept on moving but never got the best

And all our yesterdays go sailing out of view

I know there's something left hope you can make it through

Pack it up and go, pack it up and go,

Leftover from the show, just pack it up and go

You made the impact back in 1969

But now move over friend I think you've had your time

And all our yesterdays go sailing out of view

I know there' something left, hope you can make it through

Pack it up and go, pack it up and go, left over from the show just pack it up and go

And all our yesterdays go sailing know there's something left

Hope you can make it through

Credit

Album : Obsession 92008 Remaster)

Artis : UFO

Dirilis : 1978

Fakta UFO

UFO band merupakan band asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada tahun 1968. UFO juga termasuk dalam band dengan genre hard rock awal, heavy metal, dan new wave of british heavy metal.

UFO terdiri atas beberapa anggota antara lain, Phill Mogg (vokalis), Vinnie Moore (gitar), Neil Carter (gitar dan keyboard), Rob De Luca (bass), dan Andy Parker (drum).

Berdasarkan sumber yang didapat, UFO sering beganti-ganti personel. Mogg adalah satu-satunya personel yang masih bertahan. Namun pada 2018, Mogg memutuskan untuk berhenti dari UFO.

Hampir lebih dari setengah abad, UFO berhasil merilis 22 album studio, 14 album live, 16 album kompilasi, dan 1 album kaver.