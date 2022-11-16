Lirik Lagu Natural Thing (2007 Remaster) – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Natural Thing (2007 Remaster) – UFO

Said she came from Memphis

You can look but please don't touch

Didn't like rock and rollers

Seemed a bit much too much

* Cause it's the natural thing you feel at the start

Natural blood starts to flow

Yeah, the natural thing, you get at the start

Then she'll never let you go

Hey girl, now does it feel alright Think I'm gettin' through

Don't you think the band's real tight Wait til we start to move

** May sound funny but you gave it to me

I didn't even like it

May sound funny but you gave it to me

And now I got to live without it

I been down to Atlanta

Got to move my feet

Gettin' down for the last encore

With every star she meets

[* Repeat]

[** Repeat]

[** Repeat]

Why'd you do it, why'd you do it

Credit

Album : No Heavy Petting

Artis : UFO

Dirilis : 1976

Fakta UFO

UFO band merupakan band asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada tahun 1968. UFO juga termasuk dalam band dengan genre hard rock awal, heavy metal, dan new wave of british heavy metal.

UFO terdiri atas beberapa anggota antara lain : Phill Mogg (vokalis), Vinnie Moore (gitar), Neil Carter (gitar dan keyboard), Rob De Luca (bass), dan Andy Parker (drum).

Berdasarkan sumber yang didapat, UFO sering beganti-ganti personel. Mogg adalah satu-satunya personel yang masih bertahan. Namun pada tahun 2018, Mogg memutuskan untuk berhenti dari grup band tersebut.

Hampir lebih dari setengah abad, UFO berhasil merilis 22 akbum studio, 14 album live, 16 album kompilasi, dan 1 album kaver.

Mereka pun sukses pada akhir era 70-an dan diawal 1980-an dengan beberapa album dan single (termasuk album live mereka 1979, Strangers in The Night) di Inggris dan berhasil masuk dalam tangga lagu Top 40 di Amerika Serikat.