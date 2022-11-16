Lirik Lagu Natural Thing (2007 Remaster) – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Natural Thing (2007 Remaster) – UFO
Said she came from Memphis
You can look but please don't touch
Didn't like rock and rollers
Seemed a bit much too much
* Cause it's the natural thing you feel at the start
Natural blood starts to flow
Yeah, the natural thing, you get at the start
Then she'll never let you go
Hey girl, now does it feel alright Think I'm gettin' through
Don't you think the band's real tight Wait til we start to move
** May sound funny but you gave it to me
I didn't even like it
May sound funny but you gave it to me
And now I got to live without it
I been down to Atlanta
Got to move my feet
Gettin' down for the last encore
With every star she meets
[* Repeat]
[** Repeat]
[** Repeat]
Why'd you do it, why'd you do it
Credit
Album : No Heavy Petting
Artis : UFO
Dirilis : 1976
Fakta UFO
UFO band merupakan band asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada tahun 1968. UFO juga termasuk dalam band dengan genre hard rock awal, heavy metal, dan new wave of british heavy metal.
UFO terdiri atas beberapa anggota antara lain : Phill Mogg (vokalis), Vinnie Moore (gitar), Neil Carter (gitar dan keyboard), Rob De Luca (bass), dan Andy Parker (drum).
Berdasarkan sumber yang didapat, UFO sering beganti-ganti personel. Mogg adalah satu-satunya personel yang masih bertahan. Namun pada tahun 2018, Mogg memutuskan untuk berhenti dari grup band tersebut.
Hampir lebih dari setengah abad, UFO berhasil merilis 22 akbum studio, 14 album live, 16 album kompilasi, dan 1 album kaver.
Mereka pun sukses pada akhir era 70-an dan diawal 1980-an dengan beberapa album dan single (termasuk album live mereka 1979, Strangers in The Night) di Inggris dan berhasil masuk dalam tangga lagu Top 40 di Amerika Serikat.
