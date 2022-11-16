Lirik Lagu Natural Thing (2007 Remaster) – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 00:50 WIB
UFO.
UFO. /YouTube/UFO

Natural Thing (2007 Remaster) – UFO

Said she came from Memphis
You can look but please don't touch
Didn't like rock and rollers
Seemed a bit much too much
* Cause it's the natural thing you feel at the start
Natural blood starts to flow
Yeah, the natural thing, you get at the start
Then she'll never let you go
Hey girl, now does it feel alright Think I'm gettin' through
Don't you think the band's real tight Wait til we start to move
** May sound funny but you gave it to me
I didn't even like it
May sound funny but you gave it to me
And now I got to live without it
I been down to Atlanta
Got to move my feet
Gettin' down for the last encore
With every star she meets
[* Repeat]
[** Repeat]
[** Repeat]
Why'd you do it, why'd you do it

Credit

Album : No Heavy Petting
Artis : UFO
Dirilis : 1976

Fakta UFO

UFO band merupakan band asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada tahun 1968. UFO juga termasuk dalam band dengan genre hard rock awal, heavy metal, dan new wave of british heavy metal.

UFO terdiri atas beberapa anggota antara lain : Phill Mogg (vokalis), Vinnie Moore (gitar), Neil Carter (gitar dan keyboard), Rob De Luca (bass), dan Andy Parker (drum).

Berdasarkan sumber yang didapat, UFO sering beganti-ganti personel. Mogg adalah satu-satunya personel yang masih bertahan. Namun pada tahun 2018, Mogg memutuskan untuk berhenti dari grup band tersebut.

Hampir lebih dari setengah abad, UFO berhasil merilis 22 akbum studio, 14 album live, 16 album kompilasi, dan 1 album kaver.

Mereka pun sukses pada akhir era 70-an dan diawal 1980-an dengan beberapa album dan single (termasuk album live mereka 1979, Strangers in The Night) di Inggris dan berhasil masuk dalam tangga lagu Top 40 di Amerika Serikat.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Karang Setra, Kolam Renang Legendaris di Bandung yang Diresmikan Soekarno
2

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal
3

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
4

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
6

Asal-usul Nama Karawang dari Berbagai Catatan Sejarah
7

Daftar Harga 8 Hotel Mewah Tempat Menginap Kepala Negara KTT G20 Bali, Termahal Mencapai Rp130 Juta per Malam
8

Asal-usul Nama Tasikmalaya dan Perjalanan Perubahan dari Nama Sukapura
9

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya
10

Guru di Jabar Tak Fokus Mengajar, Terbelit Mengisi Aplikasi dan Berfoto

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Aceh

Contoh Undangan Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Simple dan Menarik

Contoh Undangan Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Simple dan Menarik

16 November 2022, 02:26 WIB

Media Blora

RAMALAN Zodiak Aries 16 November 2022, Cari Tau Apa yang Aries Katakan Hari Ini

RAMALAN Zodiak Aries 16 November 2022, Cari Tau Apa yang Aries Katakan Hari Ini

16 November 2022, 02:24 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Simak Jadwal Acara SCTV Lengkap Rabu 16 November 2022: Cek Tajwid Cinta dan Cinta Setelah Cinta Tayang Jam Ber

Simak Jadwal Acara SCTV Lengkap Rabu 16 November 2022: Cek Tajwid Cinta dan Cinta Setelah Cinta Tayang Jam Ber

16 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Mengenal Fitur Autolight With Guide Me Light All New Ertiga Hybrid, Bagini Cara Kerja dan Kelebihannya

Mengenal Fitur Autolight With Guide Me Light All New Ertiga Hybrid, Bagini Cara Kerja dan Kelebihannya

16 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 16 November 2022, Sebagian Besar Hujan Pada Siang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 16 November 2022, Sebagian Besar Hujan Pada Siang Hari

16 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

16 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kudus

TIKTOKERS! Inilah ARTI Biggest Flex Dalam Bahasa Gaul: Gak Harus Pamer Kekayaan kok

TIKTOKERS! Inilah ARTI Biggest Flex Dalam Bahasa Gaul: Gak Harus Pamer Kekayaan kok

16 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Lengkap Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022, Cek Jam Tayang Ikatan Cinta dan Preman Pensiun S

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Lengkap Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022, Cek Jam Tayang Ikatan Cinta dan Preman Pensiun S

16 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Cukup dengan Obat Herbal ini Dijamin Ampuh Atasi Insomnia, Ala dr. Zaidul Akbar

Cukup dengan Obat Herbal ini Dijamin Ampuh Atasi Insomnia, Ala dr. Zaidul Akbar

16 November 2022, 01:28 WIB

Portal Kudus

I Have You Every Time I Miss you Artinya ini! Namun Kalimat yang Benar Secara Grammar-nya Bukan Begini

I Have You Every Time I Miss you Artinya ini! Namun Kalimat yang Benar Secara Grammar-nya Bukan Begini

16 November 2022, 01:23 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Rabu, 16 November 2022: Ada Film Fearless dan Live D Academy 5 Top 8

Jadwal Indosiar Rabu, 16 November 2022: Ada Film Fearless dan Live D Academy 5 Top 8

16 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Kendalku

GEMPA Bumi Guncang Sumur Banten Baru Saja Hari Ini 16 November 2022, Info BMKG

GEMPA Bumi Guncang Sumur Banten Baru Saja Hari Ini 16 November 2022, Info BMKG

16 November 2022, 00:57 WIB

Utara Times

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Terkini Banten Hari ini 16 November 2022, Terasa Hingga Jabodetabek, BMKG Himbau Hal ini

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Terkini Banten Hari ini 16 November 2022, Terasa Hingga Jabodetabek, BMKG Himbau Hal ini

16 November 2022, 00:55 WIB

Kendalku

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Bumi di Banten Hari Ini 16 November 2022, Gempa Bumi Banten Malam Ini 4.9 Magnitudo

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Bumi di Banten Hari Ini 16 November 2022, Gempa Bumi Banten Malam Ini 4.9 Magnitudo

16 November 2022, 00:44 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Cegah Perubahan Iklim, Indonesia-AS Saling Dukung untuk Penurunan Emisi Karbon Menuju FOLU Net Sink 2030

Cegah Perubahan Iklim, Indonesia-AS Saling Dukung untuk Penurunan Emisi Karbon Menuju FOLU Net Sink 2030

16 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Kendalku

GEMPA Bumi Guncang Banten Hari Ini 16 November 2022 Berkekuatan 4.9 Magnitudo

GEMPA Bumi Guncang Banten Hari Ini 16 November 2022 Berkekuatan 4.9 Magnitudo

16 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Info Lowongan Kerja, PT Ajinomoto Indonesia Kembali Memberikan Kesempatan Anda Untuk Bergabung, Ini Syaratnya

Info Lowongan Kerja, PT Ajinomoto Indonesia Kembali Memberikan Kesempatan Anda Untuk Bergabung, Ini Syaratnya

16 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Brian McKnight dengan Judul Marry Your Daughter Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Brian McKnight dengan Judul Marry Your Daughter Lengkap dengan Lirik

16 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Menghadirkan Kesejukan, SBY dan Megawati Duduk Satu Meja di KTT G20

Menghadirkan Kesejukan, SBY dan Megawati Duduk Satu Meja di KTT G20

16 November 2022, 00:26 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Giliran Uni Eropa Sanjung Agenda Indonesia FOLU Net Sink 2030, Nyatakan Siap Bekerja Sama

Giliran Uni Eropa Sanjung Agenda Indonesia FOLU Net Sink 2030, Nyatakan Siap Bekerja Sama

16 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara Sepak Bola Terbaru Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Pertandingan UAE vs Argentina, Friendly

Jadwal Acara Sepak Bola Terbaru Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Pertandingan UAE vs Argentina, Friendly

16 November 2022, 00:23 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Mengapa Suatu Negara atau Derah Harus Memiliki Badan Usaha

Mengapa Suatu Negara atau Derah Harus Memiliki Badan Usaha

16 November 2022, 00:16 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

16 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

16 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara Televisi MOJI TV Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Tayangan Livoli Divisi Utama 2022

Jadwal Acara Televisi MOJI TV Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Tayangan Livoli Divisi Utama 2022

16 November 2022, 00:12 WIB