Lirik Lagu Hate The Other Side – Marshmello dan Juice WRLD feat Polo G, The Kid LAROI

Lirik Lagu Hate The Other Side

Got pain, woah

Mello made it right

I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times

Yeah

I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times

But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind

Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines

Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes

Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky

Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky

I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side

Hate the other side, hate the other side

Bougie off the ecstasy, I might act woo, uh

I lost gang members, I can't act cool, uh

I got gang scriptures in my tattoos

I was runnin' from the police in my trap shoes

Posted, tryna flip a hundred, I couldn't buy food

Come from nothin', but I blossomed to a tycoon

Betrayal scars, can't stop thinkin' 'bout them stab wounds

We might not catch him today but he gon' die soon

I'm from Chicago, she said she like my accent

I'm from Chicago where glocks what we react with

Standing tall, make him tumble when that MAC spit

Bitch I'm a gangster

I just took off on some rap shit

I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times

But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind

Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines

Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes

Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky

Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky

I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side

Hate the other side (yeah), hate the other side

Hate the other side (side), hate the other side

Could give a fuck about a bitch, got too much money on my mind

Shit I heard they was lookin' for me, I'm not hard to find (find)

Everybody that I'm with got nothin' to lose, bitch they gon' ride

Saw my uncle in the grave, that brought tears to my eyes

But I ain't gon lie, I done been through thi shit too many times

My heart's still tryna recover from pain all my life

I really been to hell and back a couple hundred times

Couple hundred times, read between the lines

I'm still tryin', I'm still tryin' to get by (get by)

I still got memories that lay deep inside (inside)

Creepin' up on my mind, it's fucking us

I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times

But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind

Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines

Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes

Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky

Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky

I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side

Hate the other side, hate the other side (side)