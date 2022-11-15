Lirik Lagu Hate The Other Side – Marshmello dan Juice WRLD feat Polo G, The Kid LAROI

Lirik Lagu Hate The Other Side
Got pain, woah
Mello made it right
I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times
Yeah
I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times
But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind
Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines
Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes
Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky
Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky
I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side
Hate the other side, hate the other side
Bougie off the ecstasy, I might act woo, uh
I lost gang members, I can't act cool, uh
I got gang scriptures in my tattoos
I was runnin' from the police in my trap shoes
Posted, tryna flip a hundred, I couldn't buy food
Come from nothin', but I blossomed to a tycoon
Betrayal scars, can't stop thinkin' 'bout them stab wounds
We might not catch him today but he gon' die soon
I'm from Chicago, she said she like my accent
I'm from Chicago where glocks what we react with
Standing tall, make him tumble when that MAC spit
Bitch I'm a gangster
I just took off on some rap shit
I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times
But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind
Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines
Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes
Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky
Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky
I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side
Hate the other side (yeah), hate the other side
Hate the other side (side), hate the other side
Could give a fuck about a bitch, got too much money on my mind
Shit I heard they was lookin' for me, I'm not hard to find (find)
Everybody that I'm with got nothin' to lose, bitch they gon' ride
Saw my uncle in the grave, that brought tears to my eyes
But I ain't gon lie, I done been through thi shit too many times
My heart's still tryna recover from pain all my life
I really been to hell and back a couple hundred times
Couple hundred times, read between the lines
I'm still tryin', I'm still tryin' to get by (get by)
I still got memories that lay deep inside (inside)
Creepin' up on my mind, it's fucking us
I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times
But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind
Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines
Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes
Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky
Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky
I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side
Hate the other side, hate the other side (side)
Artikel Pilihan