Lirik Lagu Hate The Other Side – Marshmello dan Juice WRLD feat Polo G, The Kid LAROI

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 00:08 WIB
Marshmello.
Marshmello. /Instagram.com/@marshmello

Lirik Lagu Hate The Other Side

Got pain, woah
Mello made it right
I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times

Yeah
I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times
But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind
Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines
Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes
Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky
Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky
I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side
Hate the other side, hate the other side

Bougie off the ecstasy, I might act woo, uh
I lost gang members, I can't act cool, uh
I got gang scriptures in my tattoos
I was runnin' from the police in my trap shoes
Posted, tryna flip a hundred, I couldn't buy food
Come from nothin', but I blossomed to a tycoon
Betrayal scars, can't stop thinkin' 'bout them stab wounds
We might not catch him today but he gon' die soon

I'm from Chicago, she said she like my accent
I'm from Chicago where glocks what we react with
Standing tall, make him tumble when that MAC spit
Bitch I'm a gangster
I just took off on some rap shit

I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times
But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind
Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines
Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes
Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky
Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky
I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side
Hate the other side (yeah), hate the other side

Hate the other side (side), hate the other side
Could give a fuck about a bitch, got too much money on my mind
Shit I heard they was lookin' for me, I'm not hard to find (find)
Everybody that I'm with got nothin' to lose, bitch they gon' ride
Saw my uncle in the grave, that brought tears to my eyes
But I ain't gon lie, I done been through thi shit too many times
My heart's still tryna recover from pain all my life
I really been to hell and back a couple hundred times

Couple hundred times, read between the lines
I'm still tryin', I'm still tryin' to get by (get by)
I still got memories that lay deep inside (inside)
Creepin' up on my mind, it's fucking us

I got pain in my heart, I told you a hundred times
But it's money, money, money, money, money on my mind
Put a beam on the glizzy, don't get caught between the lines
Last nigga we got busy on got hit between the eyes
Roll my problems in a Backwood and put it in the sky
Got your mans in this Backwood, put it in the sky
I was taught to love my brothers and to hate the other side
Hate the other side, hate the other side (side)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 November 2022, 01:09 WIB
Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

12 November 2022, 19:52 WIB
Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

12 November 2022, 18:44 WIB
Konser We All Are One K-pop Concert Ditunda, Penonton Minta Refund Tiket

Konser We All Are One K-pop Concert Ditunda, Penonton Minta Refund Tiket

12 November 2022, 10:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Cek Fakta: Farel Prayoga Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Simak Faktanya
2

Mahasiswa Unpad yang Tewas Ditusuk Temannya Sempat Curhat di Medsos, Singgung Penyimpangan Seksual Pelaku
3

Link Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK in Jakarta, Member Blink Sudah Bisa Pesan Disini
4

Kematian Satu Keluarga di Kalideres Makin Janggal, Polisi Sita Buku dan Kalender dari TKP
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Mulai dari Babak Penyisihan Grup hingga Final
6

Kerabat dari Korban Tewas Kalideres Angkat Bicara, Bongkar Kondisi Perekonomian Keluarganya
7

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta
8

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
9

Prediksi Fulham vs Man United di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor
10

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

15 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya, Selasa 15 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya, Selasa 15 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

15 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Info Temanggung

Pembahasan Soal Jelaskan Pengertian Sistem Informasi Geografi, Simak Selengkapnya!

Pembahasan Soal Jelaskan Pengertian Sistem Informasi Geografi, Simak Selengkapnya!

15 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Info Temanggung

Apakah Frekuensi Denyut Nadi Setiap Siswa Sama? Simak Penjelasannya Ini

Apakah Frekuensi Denyut Nadi Setiap Siswa Sama? Simak Penjelasannya Ini

15 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Info Temanggung

Manakah yang Harus Didulukan: Sholat Dahulu atau Mengurus Anak Dulu? Begini Kata Ustaz Adi Hidayat

Manakah yang Harus Didulukan: Sholat Dahulu atau Mengurus Anak Dulu? Begini Kata Ustaz Adi Hidayat

15 November 2022, 00:06 WIB

Info Temanggung

5 Tips Jitu Berinvestasi Bagi Para Pemula, Salah Satunya Pastikan Keamanannya

5 Tips Jitu Berinvestasi Bagi Para Pemula, Salah Satunya Pastikan Keamanannya

15 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 61 Task 2 B Chapter 3

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 61 Task 2 B Chapter 3

15 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

NGGAK ADA LAWAN! Ini Dia Sedan Mewah MG yang Hanya Dibaderol 371 Jutaan, Simak Desain dan Spesifikasinya

NGGAK ADA LAWAN! Ini Dia Sedan Mewah MG yang Hanya Dibaderol 371 Jutaan, Simak Desain dan Spesifikasinya

15 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

15 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 15 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

15 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Info Temanggung

Dongeng Anak Sebelum Tidur: Kisah Abu Nawas yang Berjudul Ibu Sejati

Dongeng Anak Sebelum Tidur: Kisah Abu Nawas yang Berjudul Ibu Sejati

15 November 2022, 00:04 WIB

Info Temanggung

Berikut Ini Manakah yang Merupakan Contoh dari Keyakinan Kelas? Inilah Jawaban Lengkap dan Pembahasannya

Berikut Ini Manakah yang Merupakan Contoh dari Keyakinan Kelas? Inilah Jawaban Lengkap dan Pembahasannya

15 November 2022, 00:04 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kapankah Saat yang Tepat untuk Murid dapat Memulai Pembuatan Portofolionya? Simak Jawaban Lengkapnya

Kapankah Saat yang Tepat untuk Murid dapat Memulai Pembuatan Portofolionya? Simak Jawaban Lengkapnya

15 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Info Temanggung

Sudah Dibuktikan Nenek Moyang Kita, Kunyit Putih, Si Kecil yang Memiliki Sejuta Manfaat

Sudah Dibuktikan Nenek Moyang Kita, Kunyit Putih, Si Kecil yang Memiliki Sejuta Manfaat

15 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Selasa 15 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Selasa 15 November 2022

15 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Info Temanggung

Pembahasan Soal Sebutkan Sifat-Sifat Penelitian Geografi

Pembahasan Soal Sebutkan Sifat-Sifat Penelitian Geografi

15 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Sejarah Kelas 12 Halaman 52 Partai Politik di Indonesia

Kunci Jawaban Sejarah Kelas 12 Halaman 52 Partai Politik di Indonesia

15 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini 15 November 2022: Simak Jam Tayang Bintang Samudera, Mega Bollywood, Sakral, Gopi

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini 15 November 2022: Simak Jam Tayang Bintang Samudera, Mega Bollywood, Sakral, Gopi

15 November 2022, 00:02 WIB

Tentang Bengkulu Tengah

15 Daftar Pemeran Film Hellboy, Kisah Anak Iblis yang Menjadi Pembela Kebenaran

15 Daftar Pemeran Film Hellboy, Kisah Anak Iblis yang Menjadi Pembela Kebenaran

15 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka Kelas 4 SD Halaman 51, 52 Unit 5: Where is My Pencil

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka Kelas 4 SD Halaman 51, 52 Unit 5: Where is My Pencil

15 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Selasa 15 November 2022: Jangan Tertekan

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Selasa 15 November 2022: Jangan Tertekan

15 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Suara Ternate

Prakiraan Cuaca Maluku Utara Hari Ini: Kota Ternate Hujan Ringan Siang Hari dan Berawan Tebal Malam Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Maluku Utara Hari Ini: Kota Ternate Hujan Ringan Siang Hari dan Berawan Tebal Malam Hari

15 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Selamat! Inilah Daftar Nama Pemenang SCTV Awards 2022, ada Raffi Ahmad, Cut Syifa dan Rangga Azof

Selamat! Inilah Daftar Nama Pemenang SCTV Awards 2022, ada Raffi Ahmad, Cut Syifa dan Rangga Azof

14 November 2022, 23:59 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Wow Hingga Bulan Oktober 2022 Penjualan Mobil di Indonesia Tembus 851 Ribu Unit

Wow Hingga Bulan Oktober 2022 Penjualan Mobil di Indonesia Tembus 851 Ribu Unit

14 November 2022, 23:58 WIB

Mata Bangka

Nama-nama Pemain Tajwid Cinta SCTV, Sinetron Baru yang Ambil Alih Rating Ikatan Cinta

Nama-nama Pemain Tajwid Cinta SCTV, Sinetron Baru yang Ambil Alih Rating Ikatan Cinta

14 November 2022, 23:58 WIB