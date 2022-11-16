Lirik lagu First Love – Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

First Love – Uffie
You'll have to say
You were the section of my magazine
You blew my mind like noone of the human kind
You were the only one i could ever speak
This secret language between us and the sheets
You made my mind and body so hot
You sent this wild child into a lady by night
And when i met you long ago I was so alone
My heart was beating so fast I had to write this song
And it goes
You make me feel so beautiful
It's like the sun is always shining when you are in control
You are my Mr. Mystery and
There's no way I can explain the way that you make me feel
Late night lovin' on your balcony
I'm feelin lovely at the knees who thought that would be me
You lift me up to where I wanna be
You make everything so clear I can finally see
You are the one that I always thinkin' bout
My first love that I made this song about
You know me well and you always make me feel
Like i'm the one and I know your love is real
I love it when you whisper in my ear
You say the sweetest things that I wanted to hear
I never thought I could feel this way
And when I leave you in the morning I think of you all day
I feel so peaceful after we make love
I'll lay with you forever just like the sweetest joint
And the whole worlds around us stops and stares
It feels so good to fall asleep knowing that you are there
Come on
You make me feel so beautiful
It's like the sun is always shining when you are in control
You are my Mr. Mystery and
There's no way I can explain the way that you make me feel
And when you left me out this day
I though you will come back anyway
Ya don't? Ya don't? Ya don't?
