Lirik lagu First Love – Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

First Love – Uffie

You'll have to say

You were the section of my magazine

You blew my mind like noone of the human kind

You were the only one i could ever speak

This secret language between us and the sheets

You made my mind and body so hot

You sent this wild child into a lady by night

And when i met you long ago I was so alone

My heart was beating so fast I had to write this song

And it goes

You make me feel so beautiful

It's like the sun is always shining when you are in control

You are my Mr. Mystery and

There's no way I can explain the way that you make me feel

Late night lovin' on your balcony

I'm feelin lovely at the knees who thought that would be me

You lift me up to where I wanna be

You make everything so clear I can finally see

You are the one that I always thinkin' bout

My first love that I made this song about

You know me well and you always make me feel

Like i'm the one and I know your love is real

I love it when you whisper in my ear

You say the sweetest things that I wanted to hear

I never thought I could feel this way

And when I leave you in the morning I think of you all day

I feel so peaceful after we make love

I'll lay with you forever just like the sweetest joint

And the whole worlds around us stops and stares

It feels so good to fall asleep knowing that you are there

Come on

You make me feel so beautiful

It's like the sun is always shining when you are in control

You are my Mr. Mystery and

There's no way I can explain the way that you make me feel

And when you left me out this day

I though you will come back anyway

Ya don't? Ya don't? Ya don't?