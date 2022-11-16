Lirik lagu Add Suv – Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Add Suv – Uffie
Sometimes I wake up in my bed
And I don't know where I've been
Heart tells me a trip to cloud nine
Headache says that things just ain't fine
Wake up in the valley of dolls
And walls surrounding me
Blond ambitions they've been offering
Mother's little yellow helpers
Helpers, helpers, helpers
Country club martini crew
Extra olives just won't do
Valium makes your soul get higher
And enables fake gunfire
Queen bees lose to wasps
Ritalin filled debutante
When you don't like what you see
Hiding's easy in a SUV
Schizophrenic
Pathogenic
Psychogenic
Hallucinogenic
Photogenic
I been taking intelligent
Manic depressive
Aggressive
Psycho wards are so possessive
Attention deficit disorder
Hand-held cassette recorder
ADD, yeah
ADD, yeah
SUV, yeah
SUV, yeah
D-D-DA
