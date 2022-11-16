Lirik lagu Add Suv – Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Add Suv – Uffie

Sometimes I wake up in my bed

And I don't know where I've been

Heart tells me a trip to cloud nine

Headache says that things just ain't fine

Wake up in the valley of dolls

And walls surrounding me

Blond ambitions they've been offering

Mother's little yellow helpers

Helpers, helpers, helpers

Country club martini crew

Extra olives just won't do

Valium makes your soul get higher

And enables fake gunfire

Queen bees lose to wasps

Ritalin filled debutante

When you don't like what you see

Hiding's easy in a SUV

Schizophrenic

Pathogenic

Psychogenic

Hallucinogenic

Photogenic

I been taking intelligent

Manic depressive

Aggressive

Psycho wards are so possessive

Attention deficit disorder

Hand-held cassette recorder

ADD, yeah

ADD, yeah

SUV, yeah

SUV, yeah

D-D-DA