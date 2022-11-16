Lirik lagu Add Suv – Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 16 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Uffie.
Uffie. /YouTube

Add Suv – Uffie

Sometimes I wake up in my bed
And I don't know where I've been
Heart tells me a trip to cloud nine
Headache says that things just ain't fine

Wake up in the valley of dolls
And walls surrounding me
Blond ambitions they've been offering
Mother's little yellow helpers

Helpers, helpers, helpers

Country club martini crew
Extra olives just won't do
Valium makes your soul get higher
And enables fake gunfire

Queen bees lose to wasps
Ritalin filled debutante
When you don't like what you see
Hiding's easy in a SUV

Schizophrenic
Pathogenic
Psychogenic
Hallucinogenic

Photogenic
I been taking intelligent
Manic depressive
Aggressive

Psycho wards are so possessive
Attention deficit disorder
Hand-held cassette recorder

ADD, yeah
ADD, yeah
SUV, yeah
SUV, yeah
D-D-DA

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

