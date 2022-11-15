Lirik Lagu Here With Me – Marshmello feat CHVRCHES dan Faktanya

Lirik Lagu Here With Me – Marshmello feat CHVRCHES

Can I tell you something just between you and me?

When I hear your voice, I know I'm finally free

Every single word is perfect as it can be

And I need you here with me

When you lift me up, I know that I'll never fall

I can speak to you by saying nothing at all

Every single time, I find it harder to breathe

'Cause I need you here with me

Every day

You're saying the words that I want you to say

There's a pain in my heart and it won't go away

Now I know I'm falling in deep

'Cause I need you here with me

Every day

You're saying the words that I want you to say

There's a pain in my heart and it won't go away

Now I know I'm falling in deep

'Cause I need you here with me

I think I see your face in every place that I go

I try to hide it, but I know that it's gonna show

Every single night, I find it harder to sleep

'Cause I need you here with me

Everyday

You're saying the words that I want you to say

There's a pain in my heart and it won't go away

Now I know I'm falling in deep

'Cause I need you here with me

Every day

You're saying the words that I want you to say

There's a pain in my heart and it won't go away

Now I know I'm falling in deep

'Cause I need you here with me

Can I tell you something just between you and me?

When I hear your voice, I know I'm finally free

Every single word is perfect as it can be

'Cause I need you here with me

Credit

Artis : Marshmello, CHVRCHES

Penulis Lagu : Marshmello/Iain Andrew Cook/Lauren Eve Mayberry/Martin Clifford/Steve Mac

Album : Here With Me

Rilis : 2019

Genre : Dance/Elektronik, PopNominasi : Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song, iHeartRadio Music Award for Dance Song of the Year.

Fakta Lagu Here With Me