Lirik Lagu Feel Something – Marshmello feat The Kid LAROI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feel Something – Marshmello feat The Kid LAROI

Scott Storch

Mello made it right

I need to pour me up a cup just to feel somethin'

I feel like I been through so much, I don't even feel nothin'

And I know sometimes, it might be hard for you to love me

And even though I may not show it, I need it from you

I thought that I was back on track but I feel lost again

You gotta learn to trust yourself, these people not your friends

Where would they be if I was down at sticks and rocks again?

They only love me 'cause I'm countin' up these knots with them

I know I'm just guap to them

I seen money change my friends, I seen money change these hoes

I see motherfuckers change 'cause of the shit that I got on

It's like I've been seein' the real ever since I got on

And since I stopped doin' favors, I been in the wrong

I need to pour me up a cup just to feel somethin'

I feel like I been through so much, I don't even feel nothin'

And I know sometimes, it might be hard for you to love me

And even though I may not show it, I need it from you

Oh, I need it, I need it

I need that, oh, I need it all

I need it, I need it

I need that, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh whoa, here I go, tryna fight myself again

It's late as fuck, I'm thinkin' like, "How did I get here again?"

Found myself in tears again with everythin' that I ever feared

I promised that I wouldn't lose myself but damn it, here I am

I'm in my head constantly and like right now, I need you right here

I'm in my bed, prayin' up to the sky, hopin' that God can hear

This shit ain't fair

Now that I got bread, I'm 'posed to be happy, yeah

That should be cool but nothin' is