Lirik Lagu Feel Something – Marshmello feat The Kid LAROI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feel Something – Marshmello feat The Kid LAROI
Scott Storch
Mello made it right
I need to pour me up a cup just to feel somethin'
I feel like I been through so much, I don't even feel nothin'
And I know sometimes, it might be hard for you to love me
And even though I may not show it, I need it from you
I thought that I was back on track but I feel lost again
You gotta learn to trust yourself, these people not your friends
Where would they be if I was down at sticks and rocks again?
They only love me 'cause I'm countin' up these knots with them
I know I'm just guap to them
I seen money change my friends, I seen money change these hoes
I see motherfuckers change 'cause of the shit that I got on
It's like I've been seein' the real ever since I got on
And since I stopped doin' favors, I been in the wrong
I need to pour me up a cup just to feel somethin'
I feel like I been through so much, I don't even feel nothin'
And I know sometimes, it might be hard for you to love me
And even though I may not show it, I need it from you
Oh, I need it, I need it
I need that, oh, I need it all
I need it, I need it
I need that, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh whoa, here I go, tryna fight myself again
It's late as fuck, I'm thinkin' like, "How did I get here again?"
Found myself in tears again with everythin' that I ever feared
I promised that I wouldn't lose myself but damn it, here I am
I'm in my head constantly and like right now, I need you right here
I'm in my bed, prayin' up to the sky, hopin' that God can hear
This shit ain't fair
Now that I got bread, I'm 'posed to be happy, yeah
That should be cool but nothin' is
