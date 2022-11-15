Lirik Lagu Rooftops – Marshmello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rooftops – Marshmello
And we're screaming from the rooftops
Screaming till our heart stops
Let it out
And baby, the thoughts we have
You really killing me
It's like we're out of bound
And we're screaming from the rooftops
Screaming till our heart stops
Let it out
And baby, the thoughts we have
You really killing me
It's like we're out of bound
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
It's like we're out of bound
And we're screaming from the rooftops
Screaming till our heart stops
Let it out
And baby, the thoughts we have
You really killing me
It's like we're out of bound
And we're screaming from the rooftops
Screaming till our heart stops
Let it out
And baby, the thoughts we have
You really killing me
It's like we're out of bound
And we're screaming from the rooftops
Screaming till our heart stops
Let it out
And baby, the thoughts we have
You really killing me
It's like we're out of bound
And we're screaming from the rooftops
Screaming till our heart stops
Let it out
And baby, the thoughts we have
You really killing me
It's like we're out of bound
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
This love we have
It's like we're out of bound
Artikel Pilihan