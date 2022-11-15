Lirik Lagu Rooftops – Marshmello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rooftops – Marshmello

And we're screaming from the rooftops

Screaming till our heart stops

Let it out

And baby, the thoughts we have

You really killing me

It's like we're out of bound

And we're screaming from the rooftops

Screaming till our heart stops

Let it out

And baby, the thoughts we have

You really killing me

It's like we're out of bound

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

It's like we're out of bound

And we're screaming from the rooftops

Screaming till our heart stops

Let it out

And baby, the thoughts we have

You really killing me

It's like we're out of bound

And we're screaming from the rooftops

Screaming till our heart stops

Let it out

And baby, the thoughts we have

You really killing me

It's like we're out of bound

And we're screaming from the rooftops

Screaming till our heart stops

Let it out

And baby, the thoughts we have

You really killing me

It's like we're out of bound

And we're screaming from the rooftops

Screaming till our heart stops

Let it out

And baby, the thoughts we have

You really killing me

It's like we're out of bound

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

This love we have

It's like we're out of bound