Lirik Lagu Keep It Mello – Marshmello feat Omar LinX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Keep It Mello – Marshmello feat Omar LinX

Woke up and just felt right

Phone blown like a tailpipe

Today's schedule air tight

I turn a short day into a long night

See you soon if you got the heart

Meet you outside Reny Park

Hurry up it's gettin' dark

We don't say too much

And that says a lot

Hoped into that old Benz

Drive through where that road ends

Good times with some old friends

I got just the thing if you so tense

Burn one lets go do some

Got me stoned as medusa

Zoned out with a blank stare

I'm lookin' into the future

Hold up ain't nothing gonna hold us

Put the devil to the side

Got an angel on my shoulder

And I'm like hello

It's good to finally let go

I ain't worried 'bout a thing

I just like to keep it mello

Yeah, like to keep it mello

I smoke & keep it mello