Lirik Lagu Keep It Mello – Marshmello feat Omar LinX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Keep It Mello – Marshmello feat Omar LinX
Woke up and just felt right
Phone blown like a tailpipe
Today's schedule air tight
I turn a short day into a long night
See you soon if you got the heart
Meet you outside Reny Park
Hurry up it's gettin' dark
We don't say too much
And that says a lot
Hoped into that old Benz
Drive through where that road ends
Good times with some old friends
I got just the thing if you so tense
Burn one lets go do some
Got me stoned as medusa
Zoned out with a blank stare
I'm lookin' into the future
Hold up ain't nothing gonna hold us
Put the devil to the side
Got an angel on my shoulder
And I'm like hello
It's good to finally let go
I ain't worried 'bout a thing
I just like to keep it mello
Yeah, like to keep it mello
I smoke & keep it mello
