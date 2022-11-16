Lirik Lagu Where Did I Go Wrong – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where Did I Go Wrong – UB40

I'm sitting here praying that you weren't just saying

Leaving tomorrow was what you had planned

No point in pretending, I know that it's ending

I just want to know where the ending began

Where did I go wrong to make it like this

No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss

Holding you now, hurts more than it should

If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good

I thought you had saved me, the love that you gave me

The sweetest loving in all of the land

But you've taken my heart, and you've torn it apart

And its crumbled to dust in the palm of your hand

Where did I go wrong to make it like this

No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss

Holding you now, hurts more than it should

If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good

There's nothin' worth sayin', I know you're not staying

Might as well face it, it's out of my hand

No point in pretending, I know that it's ending

I just want to know where the ending began

Where did I go wrong to make it like this

No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss

Holding you now, hurts more than it should

If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good

Where did I go wrong to make it like this

No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss

Holding you now, hurts more than it should

If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good

Where did I go wrong to make it like this

No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss

Holding you now, hurts more than it should

If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good