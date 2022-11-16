Lirik Lagu Where Did I Go Wrong – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where Did I Go Wrong – UB40
I'm sitting here praying that you weren't just saying
Leaving tomorrow was what you had planned
No point in pretending, I know that it's ending
I just want to know where the ending began
Where did I go wrong to make it like this
No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss
Holding you now, hurts more than it should
If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good
I thought you had saved me, the love that you gave me
The sweetest loving in all of the land
But you've taken my heart, and you've torn it apart
And its crumbled to dust in the palm of your hand
Where did I go wrong to make it like this
No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss
Holding you now, hurts more than it should
If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good
There's nothin' worth sayin', I know you're not staying
Might as well face it, it's out of my hand
No point in pretending, I know that it's ending
I just want to know where the ending began
Where did I go wrong to make it like this
No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss
Holding you now, hurts more than it should
If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good
Where did I go wrong to make it like this
No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss
Holding you now, hurts more than it should
If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good
Where did I go wrong to make it like this
No warmth in your body, no touch in your kiss
Holding you now, hurts more than it should
If I let you go, girl, you'll be gone for good
