Lirik Lagu Project Dreams – Marshmello feat Roddy Ricch dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Project Dreams – Marshmello Feat Roddy Ricch

Nigga, I was down bad, now I'm on a jet for real

Got all this ice on me, baby, told my Patek to chill

Sippin' all this codeine, my baddest bitch is on X pill

I want a couple million without a record deal

Got 25 thousand on me, when I've been ridin' in a Phantom

Got all designer on me, bitch, I'm so fly it don't matter

I wanted to feel the V12 when I was ridin' in Atlanta

Been sippin' good shit all day, I'm damn near high as my Phantom

I got three bitches with me, they want the baguettes on their neck

Bitch, I was made inside the projects, I got Crip on my set

Nigga, I was really on the floor, then I woke up in a jet

Ain't never had to dodge no nigga, I just might cop Demon

I'm shoppin' at Neiman's, ballin' every season

Feelin' like I'm dreamin', shinin' every weekend

All they know is that I was broke, then I got a brand new coupe

Louis V's on my shoes, fuckin' all my bitches by the twos

First time in V12, she was hangin' out the roof

My VVs ice cream, I didn't even have to scoop

Got the whole universe in my ceilin', I'ma set the mood

I seen his main bitch lookin' at my neck, ooh

Nigga, I was down bad, now I'm on a jet for real

Got all this ice on me, baby, told my Patek to chill

Sippin' all this codeine, my baddest bitch is on X pill

I want a couple million without a record deal

Got 25 thousand on me, when I've been ridin' in a Phantom

Got all designer on me, bitch, I'm so fly it don't matter

I wanted to feel the V12 when I was ridin' in Atlanta

Been sippin' good shit all day, I'm damn near high as my Phantom

She just popped an X pill, wanna see how the 'Vette feel

Fiji on my Rollie make her wanna have some sex for real

Tennis chain, my neck on chill, I ain't have to go get no deal

Last month I spent a hundred thousand on the closet

I bought the penthouse just to handle ménages

Got the new crib, my nigga fresh out, he kept it solid

20 bands on me, can't even fit inside the wallet

Bitch, I'm ballin', 13 on me like I was Harden, yeah

Niggas know Ricchy, I'm lit, might take my ride through the 6

I've been mixin' my designers, nigga, I'm fly as a bitch

I just talk about my lifestyle, I don't write this shit

Ever since that jail cell opened up, I let these diamonds hit (yeah, yeah)

Nigga, I was down bad, now I'm on a jet for real

Got all this ice on me, baby, told my Patek to chill

Sippin' all this codeine, my baddest bitch is on X pill

I want a couple million without a record deal

Got 25 thousand on me, when I've been ridin' in a Phantom

Got all designer on me, bitch, I'm so fly it don't matter

I wanted to feel the V12 when I was ridin' in Atlanta

Been sippin' good shit all day, I'm damn near high as my Phantom (yeah, yeah)

Credit

Artis : Marshmello, Roddy Ricch

Penulis Lagu : Marshmello/Rodrick Moore

Album : Project Dreams

Rilis : 2018

Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta Lagu Project Dreams