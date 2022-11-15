Lirik Lagu Project Dreams – Marshmello feat Roddy Ricch dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Project Dreams – Marshmello Feat Roddy Ricch
Nigga, I was down bad, now I'm on a jet for real
Got all this ice on me, baby, told my Patek to chill
Sippin' all this codeine, my baddest bitch is on X pill
I want a couple million without a record deal
Got 25 thousand on me, when I've been ridin' in a Phantom
Got all designer on me, bitch, I'm so fly it don't matter
I wanted to feel the V12 when I was ridin' in Atlanta
Been sippin' good shit all day, I'm damn near high as my Phantom
I got three bitches with me, they want the baguettes on their neck
Bitch, I was made inside the projects, I got Crip on my set
Nigga, I was really on the floor, then I woke up in a jet
Ain't never had to dodge no nigga, I just might cop Demon
I'm shoppin' at Neiman's, ballin' every season
Feelin' like I'm dreamin', shinin' every weekend
All they know is that I was broke, then I got a brand new coupe
Louis V's on my shoes, fuckin' all my bitches by the twos
First time in V12, she was hangin' out the roof
My VVs ice cream, I didn't even have to scoop
Got the whole universe in my ceilin', I'ma set the mood
I seen his main bitch lookin' at my neck, ooh
Nigga, I was down bad, now I'm on a jet for real
Got all this ice on me, baby, told my Patek to chill
Sippin' all this codeine, my baddest bitch is on X pill
I want a couple million without a record deal
Got 25 thousand on me, when I've been ridin' in a Phantom
Got all designer on me, bitch, I'm so fly it don't matter
I wanted to feel the V12 when I was ridin' in Atlanta
Been sippin' good shit all day, I'm damn near high as my Phantom
She just popped an X pill, wanna see how the 'Vette feel
Fiji on my Rollie make her wanna have some sex for real
Tennis chain, my neck on chill, I ain't have to go get no deal
Last month I spent a hundred thousand on the closet
I bought the penthouse just to handle ménages
Got the new crib, my nigga fresh out, he kept it solid
20 bands on me, can't even fit inside the wallet
Bitch, I'm ballin', 13 on me like I was Harden, yeah
Niggas know Ricchy, I'm lit, might take my ride through the 6
I've been mixin' my designers, nigga, I'm fly as a bitch
I just talk about my lifestyle, I don't write this shit
Ever since that jail cell opened up, I let these diamonds hit (yeah, yeah)
Nigga, I was down bad, now I'm on a jet for real
Got all this ice on me, baby, told my Patek to chill
Sippin' all this codeine, my baddest bitch is on X pill
I want a couple million without a record deal
Got 25 thousand on me, when I've been ridin' in a Phantom
Got all designer on me, bitch, I'm so fly it don't matter
I wanted to feel the V12 when I was ridin' in Atlanta
Been sippin' good shit all day, I'm damn near high as my Phantom (yeah, yeah)
Credit
Artis : Marshmello, Roddy Ricch
Penulis Lagu : Marshmello/Rodrick Moore
Album : Project Dreams
Rilis : 2018
Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap
