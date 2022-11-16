Lirik Lagu Many Rivers to Cross - UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Many Rivers to Cross - UB40
Many rivers to cross
But I can't seem to find my way over
Wandering I am lost as I travel along
The white cliffs of Dover
Many rivers to cross and it's only my will
That keeps me alive
I've been licked, washed up for years
And I merely survive because of my pride
And this loneliness won't leave me alone
It's such a drag to be on your own
My woman left and she didn't say why
Well, I guess, I've got to try
Many rivers to cross but just where to begin
I'm playing for time
There'll be times when I'll find myself
Thinking of committing some dreadful crime
I've got many rivers to cross
But I can't seem to find my way over
Wandering, I am lost as I travel along
The white cliffs of Dover
Many rivers to cross and it's only my will
That keeps me alive
I've been licked, washed up for years
And I merely survive because of my pride
And this loneliness won't leave me alone
It's such a drag to be on your own
My woman left and she didn't say why
Well, I guess, I've got to try
I've got many rivers to cross
But I can't seem to find my way over
Wandering I am lost as I travel along
The white cliffs of Dover
'Cause I've got many, many rivers to cross
Wandering I am lost as I travel along
I've got many rivers to cross
