Lirik Lagu Many Rivers to Cross - UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Many Rivers to Cross - UB40

Many rivers to cross

But I can't seem to find my way over

Wandering I am lost as I travel along

The white cliffs of Dover

Many rivers to cross and it's only my will

That keeps me alive

I've been licked, washed up for years

And I merely survive because of my pride

And this loneliness won't leave me alone

It's such a drag to be on your own

My woman left and she didn't say why

Well, I guess, I've got to try

Many rivers to cross but just where to begin

I'm playing for time

There'll be times when I'll find myself

Thinking of committing some dreadful crime

