Lirik Lagu One In Ten – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 00:20 WIB
UB40.
UB40. /YouTube/UB40

One In Ten – UB40

I had to meet you here today
There's just so many things to say
Please don't stop me til I'm through
This is something I hate to do
We've been meeting here so long
I guess what we done, oh was wrong
Please darling don't you cry
Lets just kiss and say goodbye
Many months have passed up by (I'm gonna miss you)
I'm gonna miss you I can't lie (I'm gonna miss you)
I've got ties and so do you (I'm gonna miss you)
I just think this is the thing to do
It's gonna hurt me I can't lie
Maybe you'll meet, you'll meet another guy
Understand me won't you try try try try try try try
Lets just kiss and say goodbye

Ooh, yeah (I'm gonna miss you)
Lets just kiss and say goodbye (I'm gonna miss you)
Yeah, yeah (I'm gonna miss you)
It's gonna hurt me I can't lie
Maybe you'll meet, you'll meet another guy
Understand me won't you try try try try try try try
Lets just kiss and say goodbye
Ooh, yeah (I'm gonna miss you)
I'm gonna miss you I can't lie (I'm gonna miss you)
Understand me, won't you try (I'm gonna miss you)
It's gonna hurt me I can't lie (I'm gonna miss you)
Take my hankerchief and wipe your eyes (I'm gonna miss you)
Maybe you'll find, you'll find another guy (I'm gonna miss you)
Woh, woh, woh (I'm gonna miss you)
Lets just kiss and say goodbye

Credit

Artis : UB40
Album : Who you Fighting For?
Dirilis : 2005

Fakta UB40

UB40 merupakan band beraliran reggae yang dibentuk pada 1978 di Birmingham, UK. Nama band ini diambil dari formulir untuk orang tunakarya, yakni Unemployment benefit, form 40.

Mulanya, UB40 dibentuk oleh Ali Campbell dan Brian Travers yang sengaja berkeliling di kawasan Birmingham, UK sekaligus menempelkan poster UB40 di mana-mana.

UB40 terdiri atas beberapa anggota antara lain; Ali Campbell, Duncan Campbell, Astro, Matt Doyle, dan lainnya.

UB40 memiliki ciri khas khas pada setiap album lagunya. Selain itu grup band ini memiliki genre lagu yaitu, pop, eggae, dub, dan ska. Maka tidak heran jika grup band ini dikatakan bergenre campuran. (Muhamad Dafa)*** **

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal
2

Sejarah Karang Setra, Kolam Renang Legendaris di Bandung yang Diresmikan Soekarno
3

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
4

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
6

Asal-usul Nama Karawang dari Berbagai Catatan Sejarah
7

Daftar Harga 8 Hotel Mewah Tempat Menginap Kepala Negara KTT G20 Bali, Termahal Mencapai Rp130 Juta per Malam
8

Kematian Satu Keluarga di Kalideres Makin Janggal, Polisi Sita Buku dan Kalender dari TKP
9

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Mulai dari Babak Penyisihan Grup hingga Final
10

Asal-usul Nama Tasikmalaya dan Perjalanan Perubahan dari Nama Sukapura

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Trenggalekpedia

Info Lowongan Kerja, PT Ajinomoto Indonesia Kembali Mmeberikan Keempatan Anda Untuk Bergabung, Simak Syaratnya

Info Lowongan Kerja, PT Ajinomoto Indonesia Kembali Mmeberikan Keempatan Anda Untuk Bergabung, Simak Syaratnya

16 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Brian McKnight dengan Judul Marry Your Daughter Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Brian McKnight dengan Judul Marry Your Daughter Lengkap dengan Lirik

16 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Menghadirkan Kesejukan, SBY dan Megawati Duduk Satu Meja di KTT G20

Menghadirkan Kesejukan, SBY dan Megawati Duduk Satu Meja di KTT G20

16 November 2022, 00:26 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Giliran Uni Eropa Sanjung Agenda Indonesia FOLU Net Sink 2030, Nyatakan Siap Bekerja Sama

Giliran Uni Eropa Sanjung Agenda Indonesia FOLU Net Sink 2030, Nyatakan Siap Bekerja Sama

16 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara Sepak Bola Terbaru Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Pertandingan UAE vs Argentina, Friendly

Jadwal Acara Sepak Bola Terbaru Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Pertandingan UAE vs Argentina, Friendly

16 November 2022, 00:23 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Mengapa Suatu Negara atau Derah Harus Memiliki Badan Usaha

Mengapa Suatu Negara atau Derah Harus Memiliki Badan Usaha

16 November 2022, 00:16 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

16 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

16 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara Televisi MOJI TV Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Tayangan Livoli Divisi Utama 2022

Jadwal Acara Televisi MOJI TV Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Tayangan Livoli Divisi Utama 2022

16 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

16 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

16 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

PERKENALKAN! Novus Sepeda Listrik Harga Sultan, Cek Spesifikasinya!

PERKENALKAN! Novus Sepeda Listrik Harga Sultan, Cek Spesifikasinya!

16 November 2022, 00:09 WIB

Zona Priangan

Burnley Menjadi Salah Satu Kota di Inggris yang Mengalami Krisis Biaya Hidup

Burnley Menjadi Salah Satu Kota di Inggris yang Mengalami Krisis Biaya Hidup

16 November 2022, 00:06 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

16 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022 dan  Doa untuk Orang Tua yang Sudah Meninggal

16 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Malang Terkini

Doa Sapu Jagad: Arab, Latin, dan Artinya

Doa Sapu Jagad: Arab, Latin, dan Artinya

16 November 2022, 00:02 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Pada Sekolah Dasar Terdapat Beberapa Tema yang Dapat Diambil dalam Kegiatan Projek, Kecuali? Ini Jawabannya

Pada Sekolah Dasar Terdapat Beberapa Tema yang Dapat Diambil dalam Kegiatan Projek, Kecuali? Ini Jawabannya

16 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Petanque Ciamis Luar Biasa, Dari Target 2 Emas Malah Raih 5 Emas, Jadi Juara Umum Petanque Porprov Jabar 2022

Petanque Ciamis Luar Biasa, Dari Target 2 Emas Malah Raih 5 Emas, Jadi Juara Umum Petanque Porprov Jabar 2022

15 November 2022, 23:55 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Alasan Badan Usaha Merupakan Sesuatu yang Penting Bagi Perekonomian

Alasan Badan Usaha Merupakan Sesuatu yang Penting Bagi Perekonomian

15 November 2022, 23:54 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ikuti Lanjutan Kisah Tajwid Cinta, BHSI, Cinta Setelah Cinta

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022: Ikuti Lanjutan Kisah Tajwid Cinta, BHSI, Cinta Setelah Cinta

15 November 2022, 23:52 WIB

Mata Bangka

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 PDF, JPEG, Excel Model Bagan serta Tabel, Download di Sini Mudah dan Gratis

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 PDF, JPEG, Excel Model Bagan serta Tabel, Download di Sini Mudah dan Gratis

15 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Tempat Pak Hans Berada dalam Lingkungan Masyarakat yang Homogen, Tema Apa yang Diambil? Ini Jawabannya

Tempat Pak Hans Berada dalam Lingkungan Masyarakat yang Homogen, Tema Apa yang Diambil? Ini Jawabannya

15 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Kudus

DOWNLOAD Contoh Soal UAS PAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 PDF Tahun 2022 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

DOWNLOAD Contoh Soal UAS PAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 PDF Tahun 2022 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

15 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Gogoro 3, Skutik Ekonomis Buat Emak-Emak Tampil Lebih Cantik, Cek Spesifikasinya!

Gogoro 3, Skutik Ekonomis Buat Emak-Emak Tampil Lebih Cantik, Cek Spesifikasinya!

15 November 2022, 23:49 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Rabu 16 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Rabu 16 November 2022

15 November 2022, 23:47 WIB