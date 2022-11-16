Lirik Lagu One In Ten – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

One In Ten – UB40

I had to meet you here today

There's just so many things to say

Please don't stop me til I'm through

This is something I hate to do

We've been meeting here so long

I guess what we done, oh was wrong

Please darling don't you cry

Lets just kiss and say goodbye

Many months have passed up by (I'm gonna miss you)

I'm gonna miss you I can't lie (I'm gonna miss you)

I've got ties and so do you (I'm gonna miss you)

I just think this is the thing to do

It's gonna hurt me I can't lie

Maybe you'll meet, you'll meet another guy

Understand me won't you try try try try try try try

Lets just kiss and say goodbye

Ooh, yeah (I'm gonna miss you)

Lets just kiss and say goodbye (I'm gonna miss you)

Yeah, yeah (I'm gonna miss you)

It's gonna hurt me I can't lie

Maybe you'll meet, you'll meet another guy

Understand me won't you try try try try try try try

Lets just kiss and say goodbye

Ooh, yeah (I'm gonna miss you)

I'm gonna miss you I can't lie (I'm gonna miss you)

Understand me, won't you try (I'm gonna miss you)

It's gonna hurt me I can't lie (I'm gonna miss you)

Take my hankerchief and wipe your eyes (I'm gonna miss you)

Maybe you'll find, you'll find another guy (I'm gonna miss you)

Woh, woh, woh (I'm gonna miss you)

Lets just kiss and say goodbye

Credit

Artis : UB40

Album : Who you Fighting For?

Dirilis : 2005

Fakta UB40

UB40 merupakan band beraliran reggae yang dibentuk pada 1978 di Birmingham, UK. Nama band ini diambil dari formulir untuk orang tunakarya, yakni Unemployment benefit, form 40.

Mulanya, UB40 dibentuk oleh Ali Campbell dan Brian Travers yang sengaja berkeliling di kawasan Birmingham, UK sekaligus menempelkan poster UB40 di mana-mana.

UB40 terdiri atas beberapa anggota antara lain; Ali Campbell, Duncan Campbell, Astro, Matt Doyle, dan lainnya.

UB40 memiliki ciri khas khas pada setiap album lagunya. Selain itu grup band ini memiliki genre lagu yaitu, pop, eggae, dub, dan ska. Maka tidak heran jika grup band ini dikatakan bergenre campuran. (Muhamad Dafa)*** **