Lirik Lagu One In Ten – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

One In Ten – UB40
I am the one in ten
A number on a list
I am the one in ten
Even though I don't exist
Nobody Knows me
But I'm always there
A statistical reminder
Of a world that doesn't care
My arms enfold the dole queue
Malnutrition dulls my hair
My eyes are black and lifeless
With an underprivileged stare
I'm the beggar on the corner
Will no-one spare a dime?
I'm the child that never learns to read
'Cause no-one spared the time
I am the one in ten ... etc
I'm the murderer and the victim
The licence with the gun
I'm a sad and bruised old lady
In an ally in a slum
I'm a middle aged businessman
With chronic heart disease
I'm another teenaged suicide
In a street that has no trees
I am the one in ten ... etc
I'm a starving third world mother
A refugee without a home
I'm a house wife hooked on Valium
I'm a Pensioner alone
I'm a cancer ridden spectre
Discovering the earth
I'm another hungry baby
I'm an accident of birth.
I am the one in ten ... etc
I am the one in ten ... etc
Credit
Album : Present Arms
Artis : UB40
Dirilis : 1981
