Lirik Lagu One In Ten – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

One In Ten – UB40

I am the one in ten

A number on a list

I am the one in ten

Even though I don't exist

Nobody Knows me

But I'm always there

A statistical reminder

Of a world that doesn't care

My arms enfold the dole queue

Malnutrition dulls my hair

My eyes are black and lifeless

With an underprivileged stare

I'm the beggar on the corner

Will no-one spare a dime?

I'm the child that never learns to read

'Cause no-one spared the time

I'm the murderer and the victim

The licence with the gun

I'm a sad and bruised old lady

In an ally in a slum

I'm a middle aged businessman

With chronic heart disease

I'm another teenaged suicide

In a street that has no trees

I'm a starving third world mother

A refugee without a home

I'm a house wife hooked on Valium

I'm a Pensioner alone

I'm a cancer ridden spectre

Discovering the earth

I'm another hungry baby

I'm an accident of birth.

Credit

Album : Present Arms

Artis : UB40

Dirilis : 1981

