Lirik Lagu Lonely Soul – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lonely Soul – UNKLE
God knows you're lonely souls
God knows you're lonely souls
God knows you're lonely souls, hey-hey
I believe, there's a time and a place
To let your mind drift and get out of this place
I believe, there's a day and a place
That we can go to and I know you wanna share
There's no secret to living (there's no secret to living)
Just keep on walking
There's no secret to dying (there's no secret to dying)
Just keep on flying
I'm gonna die in a place that don't know my name
I'm gonna die in a space that don't hold my fame
God knows you're lonely souls
God knows you're lonely souls
I believe, there's a time, when the cord of life
Should be cut, my friends (cut the cord my friend)
I believe, there's a time, when the cord can be cut
And this vision ends (let this vision end)
I'm gonna die in a place that don't know my name
I'm gonna cry in a space that don't hold my fame
Walking in the cold
Just keep on flying
There'll be a searchlight
Artikel Pilihan