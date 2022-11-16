Lirik Lagu Lonely Soul – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lonely Soul – UNKLE

God knows you're lonely souls

God knows you're lonely souls

God knows you're lonely souls, hey-hey

I believe, there's a time and a place

To let your mind drift and get out of this place

I believe, there's a day and a place

That we can go to and I know you wanna share

There's no secret to living (there's no secret to living)

Just keep on walking

There's no secret to dying (there's no secret to dying)

Just keep on flying

I'm gonna die in a place that don't know my name

I'm gonna die in a space that don't hold my fame

God knows you're lonely souls

God knows you're lonely souls

I believe, there's a time, when the cord of life

Should be cut, my friends (cut the cord my friend)

I believe, there's a time, when the cord can be cut

And this vision ends (let this vision end)

I'm gonna die in a place that don't know my name

I'm gonna cry in a space that don't hold my fame

Walking in the cold

Just keep on flying

There'll be a searchlight