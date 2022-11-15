Lirik Lagu Moving On – Marshmello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moving On – Marshmello

And when I'm gone, it won't be long 'til I'm

I'm coming home, I'm moving on with you

Credit

Artis : Marshmello

Penulis Lagu : Marshmello

Album : Moving On

Rilis : 2017

Genre : Dance/Electronic

Fakta Lagu Moving On – Marshmello

Lagu Moving On ini dipopulerkan oleh DJ asal Amerika, Marshmello. Lagu ini dirilis pada 2017.