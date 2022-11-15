Lirik Lagu Moving On – Marshmello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moving On – Marshmello
And when I'm gone, it won't be long 'til I'm
I'm coming home, I'm moving on with you
And when I'm gone, it won't be long 'til I'm
I'm coming home, I'm moving on with you
Credit
Artis : Marshmello
Penulis Lagu : Marshmello
Album : Moving On
Rilis : 2017
Genre : Dance/Electronic
Fakta Lagu Moving On – Marshmello
Lagu Moving On ini dipopulerkan oleh DJ asal Amerika, Marshmello. Lagu ini dirilis pada 2017.
