Lirik Lagu Shockwave – Marshmello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shockwave – Marshmello
Always think about you, always
Thought I had a life I could grow with you
But as time fades, crazy how our lives changed
Feeling like a shockwave without you
Always think about you, always
Thought I had a life I could grow with you
But as time fades, crazy how our lives changed
Feeling like a shockwave without you
Always think about you, always
Thought I had a life I could grow with you
As time fades, crazy how our lives changed
Feeling like a shockwave without you
Feeling like a shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave
Shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave
Ooh yeah, babe, get 'em with the shockwave
Ooh yeah, babe, get 'em with the shockwave
Shockwave without you
Shockwave without you
Always think about you, always
Thought I had a life I could grow with you
But as time fades, crazy how our lives changed
Feeling like a shockwave without you
Always think about you, always
Thought I had a life I could grow with you
But as time fades, crazy how our lives changed
Feeling like a shockwave without you
Always think about you, always
Thought I had a life I could grow with you
As time fades, crazy how our lives changed
Feeling like a shockwave without you
Feeling like a shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave
Shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave
