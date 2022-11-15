Lirik Lagu Shockwave – Marshmello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shockwave – Marshmello

Always think about you, always

Thought I had a life I could grow with you

But as time fades, crazy how our lives changed

Feeling like a shockwave without you

Always think about you, always

Thought I had a life I could grow with you

But as time fades, crazy how our lives changed

Feeling like a shockwave without you

Always think about you, always

Thought I had a life I could grow with you

As time fades, crazy how our lives changed

Feeling like a shockwave without you

Feeling like a shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave

Shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave

Ooh yeah, babe, get 'em with the shockwave

Ooh yeah, babe, get 'em with the shockwave

Shockwave without you

Shockwave without you

Always think about you, always

Thought I had a life I could grow with you

But as time fades, crazy how our lives changed

Feeling like a shockwave without you

Always think about you, always

Thought I had a life I could grow with you

But as time fades, crazy how our lives changed

Feeling like a shockwave without you

Always think about you, always

Thought I had a life I could grow with you

As time fades, crazy how our lives changed

Feeling like a shockwave without you

Feeling like a shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave

Shockwave, shockwave, shockwave, shockwave