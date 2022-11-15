Lirik Lagu Friends – Marshmello Feat Anne Marie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Friends – Marshmello Feat Anne-Marie

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

You say you love me, I say you crazy

We're nothing more than friends

You're not my lover, more like a brother

I known you since we were like ten, yeah

Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

Here we go again

Don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Have you got no shame? You looking insane

Turning up at my door

It's two in the morning, the rain is pouring

Haven't we been here before?

Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it

Have you got no shame? You looking insane

Here we go again

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times