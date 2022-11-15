Lirik Lagu Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello feat Jonas Brother dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 01:55 WIB
Marshmello.
Marshmello. /Instagram.com/@marshmello

Lirik Lagu Leave Before You Love MeMarshmello feat Jonas Brother

I see you calling
I didn't wanna leave you like that
It's five in the morning, yeah, yeah
A hundred on the dash

'Cause my wheels are rolling
Ain't taking my foot off the gas
And it only took the one night
To see the end of the line
Staring deep in your eyes, eyes

Dancing on the edge, 'bout to take it too far
It's messing with my head, how I mess with your heart
If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark
I'm sorry, gotta leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me
Ay, ay, leave before you love me
Ay, ay, leave before you love me
Ay, ay, leave before you love me

I'm so good at knowing
Of when to leave the party behind
Don't care if they notice, yeah, yeah, no
I'll just catch a ride

I'd rather be lonely, yeah
Than wrapped around your body too tight
Yeah, I'm the type to get naked
Won't give my heart up for breaking
'Cause I'm too gone to be stayin', staying' (dancing on)

Dancing on the edge, 'bout to take it too far
It's messing with my head, how I mess with your heart
If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark
I'm sorry, gotta leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me
Ay, ay, leave before you love me
Ay, ay, leave before you love me
Ay, ay, leave before you love me

Halaman:
1
2
3

