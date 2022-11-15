Lirik Lagu Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello feat Jonas Brother dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello feat Jonas Brother

I see you calling

I didn't wanna leave you like that

It's five in the morning, yeah, yeah

A hundred on the dash

'Cause my wheels are rolling

Ain't taking my foot off the gas

And it only took the one night

To see the end of the line

Staring deep in your eyes, eyes

Dancing on the edge, 'bout to take it too far

It's messing with my head, how I mess with your heart

If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark

I'm sorry, gotta leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me

I'm so good at knowing

Of when to leave the party behind

Don't care if they notice, yeah, yeah, no

I'll just catch a ride

I'd rather be lonely, yeah

Than wrapped around your body too tight

Yeah, I'm the type to get naked

Won't give my heart up for breaking

'Cause I'm too gone to be stayin', staying' (dancing on)

Dancing on the edge, 'bout to take it too far

It's messing with my head, how I mess with your heart

If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark

I'm sorry, gotta leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me

Ay, ay, leave before you love me