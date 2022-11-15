Lirik Lagu Happier – Marshmello feat Bastille dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happier – Marshmello feat Bastille

Lately, I've been, I've been thinking

I want you to be happier, I want you to be happier

When the morning comes

When we see what we've become

In the cold light of day we're a flame in the wind

Not the fire that we've begun

Every argument, every word we can't take back

'Cause with the all that has happened

I think that we both know the way that this story ends

Then only for a minute

I want to change my mind

'Cause this just don't feel right to me

I wanna raise your spirits

I want to see you smile but

Know that means I'll have to leave

Know that means I'll have to leave

Lately, I've been, I've been thinking

I want you to be happier, I want you to be happier

When the evening falls

And I'm left there with my thoughts

And the image of you being with someone else

Well, that's eating me up inside

But we run our course, we pretend that we're okay

Now if we jump together at least we can swim

Far away from the wreck we made

Then only for a minute

I want to change my mind

'Cause this just don't feel right to me

I wanna raise your spirits

I want to see you smile but

Know that means I'll have to leave

Know that means I'll have to leave

Lately, I've been, I've been thinking

I want you to be happier, I want you to be happier

So I'll go, I'll go

I will go, go, go

So I'll go, I'll go

I will go, go, go