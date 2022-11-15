Fakta Lagu If I Never See Your Face Again – Maroon 5 feat Rihanna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Never See Your Face Again – Maroon 5 feat Rihanna

Now as the summer fades, I let you slip away

You say I'm not your type, but I can make you sway

It makes you burn to learn, you're not the only one

I'd let you be if you put down your blazing gun

Now you've gone somewhere else, far away

I don't know if I will find you (find you, find you)

But you feel my breath, on your neck

Can't believe I'm right behind you (right behind you)

'Cause you keep me coming back for more

And I feel a little better than I did before

And if I never see your face again, I don't mind

'Cause we gone much further than I thought we'd get tonight

Sometimes you move so well

It's hard not to give in

I'm lost, I can't tell

Where you end and I begin

It makes you burn to learn

I'm with another man

I wonder if he's half

The lover that I am

Now you've gone somewhere else, far away

I don't know if I will find you (find you, find you)

But you feel my breath, On your neck

Can't believe I'm right behind you (right behind you)