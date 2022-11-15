Fakta Lagu If I Never See Your Face Again – Maroon 5 feat Rihanna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Never See Your Face Again – Maroon 5 feat Rihanna
Now as the summer fades, I let you slip away
You say I'm not your type, but I can make you sway
It makes you burn to learn, you're not the only one
I'd let you be if you put down your blazing gun
Now you've gone somewhere else, far away
I don't know if I will find you (find you, find you)
But you feel my breath, on your neck
Can't believe I'm right behind you (right behind you)
'Cause you keep me coming back for more
And I feel a little better than I did before
And if I never see your face again, I don't mind
'Cause we gone much further than I thought we'd get tonight
Sometimes you move so well
It's hard not to give in
I'm lost, I can't tell
Where you end and I begin
It makes you burn to learn
I'm with another man
I wonder if he's half
The lover that I am
Now you've gone somewhere else, far away
I don't know if I will find you (find you, find you)
But you feel my breath, On your neck
Can't believe I'm right behind you (right behind you)
