Lirik Lagu Goodnight Goodnight – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Goodnight Goodnight – Maroon 5
You left me hanging from a thread we once swung from together
I licked my wounds, but I can't ever see them getting better
Something's gotta change
Things cannot stay the same
Her hair was pressed against her face
Her eyes were red with anger
Enraged by things unsaid, and empty beds, and bad behavior
Something's gotta change
It must be rearranged, oh
I'm sorry
I did not mean to hurt my little girl
It's beyond me
I cannot carry the weight of the heavy world
So goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Hope that things work out all right, yeah, whoa, whoa
The room was silent as we all tried so hard to remember
The way it feels to be alive
The day that he first met her
Something's gotta change
Things cannot stay the same
You make me think of someone wonderful, but I can't place her
I wake up every morning wishing one more time to face her
Something's gotta change
It must be rearranged, oh
I'm sorry
I did not mean to hurt my little girl
It's beyond me
I cannot carry the weight of the heavy world
So goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Hope that things work out all right
So much to love
So much to learn
But I won't be there to teach you, oh
I know I can be close
But I try my best to reach you
I'm so sorry
I did not mean to hurt my little girl
It's beyond me
I cannot carry the weight of a heavy world
So goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight
Hope that things work out all right, yeah, whoa, oh, yeah
