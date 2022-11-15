Lirik Lagu Goodnight Goodnight – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Goodnight Goodnight – Maroon 5

You left me hanging from a thread we once swung from together

I licked my wounds, but I can't ever see them getting better

Something's gotta change

Things cannot stay the same

Her hair was pressed against her face

Her eyes were red with anger

Enraged by things unsaid, and empty beds, and bad behavior

Something's gotta change

It must be rearranged, oh

I'm sorry

I did not mean to hurt my little girl

It's beyond me

I cannot carry the weight of the heavy world

So goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight

Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight

Hope that things work out all right, yeah, whoa, whoa

The room was silent as we all tried so hard to remember

The way it feels to be alive

The day that he first met her

Something's gotta change

Things cannot stay the same

You make me think of someone wonderful, but I can't place her

I wake up every morning wishing one more time to face her

Something's gotta change

It must be rearranged, oh

I'm sorry

I did not mean to hurt my little girl

It's beyond me

I cannot carry the weight of the heavy world

So goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight

Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight

Hope that things work out all right

So much to love

So much to learn

But I won't be there to teach you, oh

I know I can be close

But I try my best to reach you

I'm so sorry

I did not mean to hurt my little girl

It's beyond me

I cannot carry the weight of a heavy world

So goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight

Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight

Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, goodnight

Hope that things work out all right, yeah, whoa, oh, yeah