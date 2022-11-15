Fakta Lagu Wake Up Call – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wake Up Call – Maroon 5
I didn't hear what you were saying
I live on raw emotion, baby
I answer questions, never maybe
And I'm not kind if you betray me
So, who the hell are you to save me?
I never would have made it, babe
If you needed love
Well, then, ask for love
Could have given love
Now I'm taking love
And it's not my fault
'Cause you both deserve
What's coming now
So don't say a word
Wake up call
Caught you in the morning with another one in my bed
Don't you care about me anymore?
Don't you care about me?
I don't think so
Six foot tall
Came without a warning, so I had to shoot him dead
He won't come around here anymore
Come around here?
I don't think so
Would have bled to make you happy
You didn't need to treat me that way
And now you beat me at my own game
And now I'm finally sleeping soundly
And your lover's screaming loudly
I hear a sound and hit the ground
If you needed love
Well, then, ask for love
Could have given love
Now I'm taking love
And it's not my fault
'Cause you both deserve
What's coming now
So don't say a word
Wake up call
Caught you in the morning with another one in my bed
Don't you care about me anymore?
Don't you care about me?
I don't think so
Six foot tall
Came without a warning, so I had to shoot him dead
He won't come around here anymore
Come around here?
I don't feel so bad
I don't feel so bad
I don't feel so bad
I'm so sorry, darling
Did I do the wrong thing?
Oh, what was I thinking?
Is his heart still beating?
Whoa, oh, oh
