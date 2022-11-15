Fakta Lagu Wake Up Call – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wake Up Call – Maroon 5

I didn't hear what you were saying

I live on raw emotion, baby

I answer questions, never maybe

And I'm not kind if you betray me

So, who the hell are you to save me?

I never would have made it, babe

If you needed love

Well, then, ask for love

Could have given love

Now I'm taking love

And it's not my fault

'Cause you both deserve

What's coming now

So don't say a word

Wake up call

Caught you in the morning with another one in my bed

Don't you care about me anymore?

Don't you care about me?

I don't think so

Six foot tall

Came without a warning, so I had to shoot him dead

He won't come around here anymore

Come around here?

I don't think so

Would have bled to make you happy

You didn't need to treat me that way

And now you beat me at my own game

And now I'm finally sleeping soundly

And your lover's screaming loudly

I hear a sound and hit the ground

If you needed love

Well, then, ask for love

Could have given love

Now I'm taking love

And it's not my fault

'Cause you both deserve

What's coming now

So don't say a word

Wake up call

Caught you in the morning with another one in my bed

Don't you care about me anymore?

Don't you care about me?

I don't think so

Six foot tall

Came without a warning, so I had to shoot him dead

He won't come around here anymore

Come around here?

I don't feel so bad

I don't feel so bad

I don't feel so bad

I'm so sorry, darling

Did I do the wrong thing?

Oh, what was I thinking?

Is his heart still beating?

Whoa, oh, oh