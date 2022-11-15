Lirik Lagu Must Get Out – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Must Get Out – Maroon 5
I've been the needle and the thread
Weaving figure eights and circles 'round your head
I try to laugh but cry instead
Patiently wait to hear the words you've never said
Fumbling through your dresser drawer
Forgot what I was looking for
Try to guide me in the right direction
And making use of all this time
Keeping everything inside
Close my eyes and listen to you cry, yeah
I'm lifting you up
I'm letting you down
I'm dancing 'til dawn
I'm fooling around
I'm not giving up
I'm making your love
This city's made us crazy, and we must get out
Oh, yeah
"This is not goodbye, " she said
"It is just time for me to rest my head"
She does not walk, she runs instead
Down these jagged streets and into my bed
When I was fumbling through your dresser drawer
Forgot what I was looking for
Try to guide me in the right direction
Making use of all this time
Keeping everything inside
Close my eyes and listen to you cry, yeah
I'm lifting you up
I'm letting you down
I'm dancing 'til dawn
I'm fooling around
I'm not giving up
I'm making your love
This city's made us crazy, and we must get out
There's only so much I can do for you
Oh, after all of the things you put me through
I'm lifting you up
I'm letting you down
I'm dancing 'til dawn
I'm fooling around
I'm not giving up
I'm making your love
This city's made us crazy, and we must get out
