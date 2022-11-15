Lirik Lagu Must Get Out – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Must Get Out – Maroon 5

I've been the needle and the thread

Weaving figure eights and circles 'round your head

I try to laugh but cry instead

Patiently wait to hear the words you've never said

Fumbling through your dresser drawer

Forgot what I was looking for

Try to guide me in the right direction

And making use of all this time

Keeping everything inside

Close my eyes and listen to you cry, yeah

I'm lifting you up

I'm letting you down

I'm dancing 'til dawn

I'm fooling around

I'm not giving up

I'm making your love

This city's made us crazy, and we must get out

Oh, yeah

"This is not goodbye, " she said

"It is just time for me to rest my head"

She does not walk, she runs instead

Down these jagged streets and into my bed

When I was fumbling through your dresser drawer

Forgot what I was looking for

Try to guide me in the right direction

Making use of all this time

Keeping everything inside

Close my eyes and listen to you cry, yeah

I'm lifting you up

I'm letting you down

I'm dancing 'til dawn

I'm fooling around

I'm not giving up

I'm making your love

This city's made us crazy, and we must get out

There's only so much I can do for you

Oh, after all of the things you put me through

I'm lifting you up

I'm letting you down

I'm dancing 'til dawn

I'm fooling around

I'm not giving up

I'm making your love

This city's made us crazy, and we must get out