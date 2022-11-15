Lirik Lagu Not Coming Home – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Not Coming Home – Maroon 5
When you refuse me
You confuse me
What makes you think I'll let you in again?
Think again my friend
Go on, misuse me and abuse me
I'll come out stronger in the end
Does it make you sad
To find yourself alone?
Does it make you mad
To find that I have grown?
Bet it hurts so bad
To see the strength that I have shown
When you answer the door, pick up the phone
You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home
You do not know how much this hurts me
To say these things that I don't want to say
But have to say them anyway
I would do anything to end your suffering
But you would rather walk away
Does it make you sad
To find yourself alone?
Does it make you mad
To find that I have grown?
I'll bet it hurts so bad
To see the strength that I have shown
When you answer the door, pick up the phone
You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home
Does it make you sad
To find yourself alone? (Find yourself alone)
Does it make you mad
To find that I have grown?
Does it make you sad
To find yourself alone?
Does it make you mad
To see how I have grown?
Bet it hurts so bad
To see the strength that I have shown
When you answer the door, pick up the phone
You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home
When you answer the door, pick up the phone
You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home
When you answer the door, pick up the phone
You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home
Credit
Artis : Maroon 5
Penulis Lagu : Adam Levine / James Valentine / Mickey Madden / Jesse Carmichael / Ryan Dusick
Album : Song About Jane
Rilis : 2002
Genre : R&B/Soul, Pop,UK R&B, Vocal/Easy Listening
