Lirik Lagu Not Coming Home – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Not Coming Home – Maroon 5

When you refuse me

You confuse me

What makes you think I'll let you in again?

Think again my friend

Go on, misuse me and abuse me

I'll come out stronger in the end

Does it make you sad

To find yourself alone?

Does it make you mad

To find that I have grown?

Bet it hurts so bad

To see the strength that I have shown

When you answer the door, pick up the phone

You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home

You do not know how much this hurts me

To say these things that I don't want to say

But have to say them anyway

I would do anything to end your suffering

But you would rather walk away

Does it make you sad

To find yourself alone?

Does it make you mad

To find that I have grown?

I'll bet it hurts so bad

To see the strength that I have shown

When you answer the door, pick up the phone

You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home

Does it make you sad

To find yourself alone? (Find yourself alone)

Does it make you mad

To find that I have grown?

Does it make you sad

To find yourself alone?

Does it make you mad

To see how I have grown?

Bet it hurts so bad

To see the strength that I have shown

When you answer the door, pick up the phone

You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home

When you answer the door, pick up the phone

You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home

When you answer the door, pick up the phone

You won't find me 'cause I'm not coming home

Credit

Artis : Maroon 5

Penulis Lagu : Adam Levine / James Valentine / Mickey Madden / Jesse Carmichael / Ryan Dusick

Album : Song About Jane

Rilis : 2002

Genre : R&B/Soul, Pop,UK R&B, Vocal/Easy Listening