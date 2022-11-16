Lirik Lagu My You – Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summer has already spread in the air
Breeze is already blowing
The last cold snap is going out
The days were getting longer and longer
But my days were still going on and on and on
I got wet in the sun shower and looked up at the night sky
It was quiet a lonely night
In the blink of an eye
The dark faded out
Blooming under the sunlight
Memories with me and you
All these lights are colored in by you
All these times are precious due to you
Four seasons have passed with you
Four scents were left cause of you
All the reasons I can laugh out
All the reasons I sing this song
Thankful to be by your side now
I'll try to shine brighter than now
Sarajilkka?
Hoksi kkumilka
Dwicheogida
Tto jami daeunda
Yeongwonhal su issulkka
Samuchin i mam dallaeeo boda
Bame jamgyeo gamginda
Samut sselsseulhaetdeon bam
Eoneusae meokgureumeun heuteojyeoga
Bitjulgi mit saegyeojin
Neowa namgin ongidul
