Lirik Lagu My You – Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

My You – Jungkook (BTS)

Summer has already spread in the air

Breeze is already blowing

The last cold snap is going out

The days were getting longer and longer

But my days were still going on and on and on

I got wet in the sun shower and looked up at the night sky

It was quiet a lonely night

In the blink of an eye

The dark faded out

Blooming under the sunlight

Memories with me and you

All these lights are colored in by you

All these times are precious due to you

Four seasons have passed with you

Four scents were left cause of you

All the reasons I can laugh out

All the reasons I sing this song

Thankful to be by your side now

I'll try to shine brighter than now

Sarajilkka?

Hoksi kkumilka

Dwicheogida

Tto jami daeunda

Yeongwonhal su issulkka

Samuchin i mam dallaeeo boda

Bame jamgyeo gamginda

Samut sselsseulhaetdeon bam

Eoneusae meokgureumeun heuteojyeoga

Bitjulgi mit saegyeojin

Neowa namgin ongidul