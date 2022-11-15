Lirik Lagu Secret – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Watch the sunrise
Say your goodbyes
Off we go
Some conversation
No contemplation
Hit the road
Car overheats
Jump out of my seat
On the side of the highway, baby
Our road is long
Your hold is strong
Please don't ever let it go, oh no
I know I don't know you
But I want you so bad
Everyone has a secret
Oh, can they keep it?
Oh, no they can't
I'm driving fast now
Don't think I know how to go slow
Oh where you at now?
I feel around
There you are
Cool these engines
Calm these jets
I ask you, how hot can it get?
And as you wipe off beads of sweat
Slowly, you say, I'm not there yet
I know I don't know you
But I want you so bad
Everyone has a secret
Oh, can they keep it?
Oh, no they can't
I know I don't know you
But I want you so bad
Everyone has a secret
Oh but can they keep it?
Oh, no they can't
Credit
Artikel Pilihan