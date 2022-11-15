Lirik Lagu Secret – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Secret – Maroon 5

Watch the sunrise

Say your goodbyes

Off we go

Some conversation

No contemplation

Hit the road

Car overheats

Jump out of my seat

On the side of the highway, baby

Our road is long

Your hold is strong

Please don't ever let it go, oh no

I know I don't know you

But I want you so bad

Everyone has a secret

Oh, can they keep it?

Oh, no they can't

I'm driving fast now

Don't think I know how to go slow

Oh where you at now?

I feel around

There you are

Cool these engines

Calm these jets

I ask you, how hot can it get?

And as you wipe off beads of sweat

Slowly, you say, I'm not there yet

I know I don't know you

But I want you so bad

Everyone has a secret

Oh, can they keep it?

Oh, no they can't

I know I don't know you

But I want you so bad

Everyone has a secret

Oh but can they keep it?

Oh, no they can't

Credit