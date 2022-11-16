Lirik Lagu End – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

End – Jeremy Zucker

I should've seen this through

But I knew how it could end

Yeah, I guess things don't change

I let feelings fade again

But I see you clear as day

And I won't let go

What I called a home, unless

You slip right through my fingers in the rain

But I've thrown it all

Over waterfalls

I'm staring at the clouds

You know I hate this weather

But we can work it out

I swear I could do better if you let me

So we wait for things to change

I never thought that this could end

If I'm not with you how could I fall asleep again?

What's wrong with the lights low?

Just tell me what it is you're tryna say

'Cause in the end you'll understand

I'm already a world away, yeah

And I see you haven't changed

'Cause this shit gets old

With a heart of gold, you know

If I need you, I'll see you in my dreams

But I've thrown it all

Over waterfalls

I'm staring at the clouds

You know I hate this weather

But we can work it out

I swear I could do better if you let me

So we wait for things to change

I never thought that this could end

If I'm not with you how could I fall asleep again?

You know that I've been here times before

When no one's watching

You won't notice, no, that's right

You won't ever know my life

It's on the table

Like they always told me

I would be the same but

I'm just feeling phoney

They don't really notice

You don't really know me

Credits