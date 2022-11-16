Lirik Lagu End – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 03:45 WIB
Jeremy Zucker.
Jeremy Zucker. //YouTube Jeremy Zucker

End – Jeremy Zucker

I should've seen this through
But I knew how it could end
Yeah, I guess things don't change
I let feelings fade again

But I see you clear as day
And I won't let go
What I called a home, unless
You slip right through my fingers in the rain
But I've thrown it all
Over waterfalls

I'm staring at the clouds
You know I hate this weather
But we can work it out
I swear I could do better if you let me
So we wait for things to change
I never thought that this could end
If I'm not with you how could I fall asleep again?

What's wrong with the lights low?
Just tell me what it is you're tryna say
'Cause in the end you'll understand
I'm already a world away, yeah

And I see you haven't changed
'Cause this shit gets old
With a heart of gold, you know
If I need you, I'll see you in my dreams
But I've thrown it all
Over waterfalls

I'm staring at the clouds
You know I hate this weather
But we can work it out
I swear I could do better if you let me
So we wait for things to change
I never thought that this could end
If I'm not with you how could I fall asleep again?

You know that I've been here times before
When no one's watching
You won't notice, no, that's right
You won't ever know my life
It's on the table
Like they always told me
I would be the same but
I'm just feeling phoney
They don't really notice
You don't really know me

Credits

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Karang Setra, Kolam Renang Legendaris di Bandung yang Diresmikan Soekarno
2

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal
3

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
4

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
6

Asal-usul Nama Karawang dari Berbagai Catatan Sejarah
7

Daftar Harga 8 Hotel Mewah Tempat Menginap Kepala Negara KTT G20 Bali, Termahal Mencapai Rp130 Juta per Malam
8

Asal-usul Nama Tasikmalaya dan Perjalanan Perubahan dari Nama Sukapura
9

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya
10

Guru di Jabar Tak Fokus Mengajar, Terbelit Mengisi Aplikasi dan Berfoto

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Buleleng Post

Segera Tukarkan dengan Beragam hadiah Menarik, Kode Redeem Modern Warships

Segera Tukarkan dengan Beragam hadiah Menarik, Kode Redeem Modern Warships

16 November 2022, 03:45 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem PUBG Rabu, 16 November 2022 Tukarkan Sekarang dengan Hadiah Menarik

Ini Dia Kode Redeem PUBG Rabu, 16 November 2022 Tukarkan Sekarang dengan Hadiah Menarik

16 November 2022, 03:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Rabu, 16 November2022 Ada Livoli Divisi Utama Dan FIFA World Cup Classic Match

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Rabu, 16 November2022 Ada Livoli Divisi Utama Dan FIFA World Cup Classic Match

16 November 2022, 03:43 WIB

Media Pemalang

Inilah Doa untuk Orang yang Berangkat Umroh sesuai Sunnah agar Mendapatkan Umroh Mabrur, Teks Arab Latin

Inilah Doa untuk Orang yang Berangkat Umroh sesuai Sunnah agar Mendapatkan Umroh Mabrur, Teks Arab Latin

16 November 2022, 03:43 WIB

Media Pemalang

Doa untuk Orang yang Akan Berangkat Umroh Sesuai Sunnah dalam Teks Arab Latin dan Indonesia

Doa untuk Orang yang Akan Berangkat Umroh Sesuai Sunnah dalam Teks Arab Latin dan Indonesia

16 November 2022, 03:36 WIB

Cilacap Update

10 Penginapan Murah Di Semarang , Ada Yang Dibandrol Harga Dibawah Rp100 Ribuan, Cek Apa Saja?

10 Penginapan Murah Di Semarang , Ada Yang Dibandrol Harga Dibawah Rp100 Ribuan, Cek Apa Saja?

16 November 2022, 03:35 WIB

Cilacap Update

Jadwal Sholat Pinrang Hari Ini Bulan November 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Pinrang Hari Ini Bulan November 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib dan Isya

16 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Buleleng Post

Pulouhan Kode Redeem Aktif Mobile Legends Hari Ini Telah Tersedia Rabu, 16 November 2022

Pulouhan Kode Redeem Aktif Mobile Legends Hari Ini Telah Tersedia Rabu, 16 November 2022

16 November 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Amerika Vs Wales di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup

Prediksi Amerika Vs Wales di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup

16 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Senegal vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Statistik Pertandingan

Prediksi Senegal vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Statistik Pertandingan

16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan dan Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem Aktif Call of Duty Rabu, 16 November 2022

Tukarkan dan Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem Aktif Call of Duty Rabu, 16 November 2022

16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Rabu 16 November 2022

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Rabu 16 November 2022

16 November 2022, 03:06 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Senegal Vs Belanda di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup

Prediksi Senegal Vs Belanda di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup

16 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

16 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Untuk Pertama Kalinya BTS Masuk Dua Nominasi di Ajang Grammy Awards Tahun 2023, Ini Kategorinya

Untuk Pertama Kalinya BTS Masuk Dua Nominasi di Ajang Grammy Awards Tahun 2023, Ini Kategorinya

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Live D'Academy 5 Top 8 Group 1 Show!

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Live D'Academy 5 Top 8 Group 1 Show!

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Rocky Model Daihatsu Pertama di Indonesia yang Menerapkan Platform DNGA dan Fitur ASA, Ini Kelebihannya

Rocky Model Daihatsu Pertama di Indonesia yang Menerapkan Platform DNGA dan Fitur ASA, Ini Kelebihannya

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kapan Libur Semester Ganjil 2022-2023? Begini Penjelasan Menurut Kalender Pendidikan Terbaru

Kapan Libur Semester Ganjil 2022-2023? Begini Penjelasan Menurut Kalender Pendidikan Terbaru

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kudus

Kenapa Malaysia Tidak Ikut G20 di Bali? Ternyata Begini Alasannya: Ada 2 Faktor Penyebabnya

Kenapa Malaysia Tidak Ikut G20 di Bali? Ternyata Begini Alasannya: Ada 2 Faktor Penyebabnya

16 November 2022, 02:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Superdeal Indonesia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Superdeal Indonesia

16 November 2022, 02:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

16 November 2022, 02:44 WIB