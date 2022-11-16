Lirik Lagu End – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

End – Jeremy Zucker
I should've seen this through
But I knew how it could end
Yeah, I guess things don't change
I let feelings fade again
But I see you clear as day
And I won't let go
What I called a home, unless
You slip right through my fingers in the rain
But I've thrown it all
Over waterfalls
I'm staring at the clouds
You know I hate this weather
But we can work it out
I swear I could do better if you let me
So we wait for things to change
I never thought that this could end
If I'm not with you how could I fall asleep again?
What's wrong with the lights low?
Just tell me what it is you're tryna say
'Cause in the end you'll understand
I'm already a world away, yeah
And I see you haven't changed
'Cause this shit gets old
With a heart of gold, you know
If I need you, I'll see you in my dreams
But I've thrown it all
Over waterfalls
I'm staring at the clouds
You know I hate this weather
But we can work it out
I swear I could do better if you let me
So we wait for things to change
I never thought that this could end
If I'm not with you how could I fall asleep again?
You know that I've been here times before
When no one's watching
You won't notice, no, that's right
You won't ever know my life
It's on the table
Like they always told me
I would be the same but
I'm just feeling phoney
They don't really notice
You don't really know me
