Lirik Lagu September – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

September – James Arthur

I remember when I met you just before September

You were dancing in the street rockin' that pink and leather

Begged my friend for your number

I bet you don't remember, that's how we began

I pursued you for a year, I would have waited longer

I knew ultimately it would make the feelings stronger

That first time that I kissed you

I could look in the mirror and like who I was

I could never wait for the weekends when you would come over

'Cause that's when I'd see you again

You're all my strength and my weakness

You battle my demons, you're still undefeated

Sometimes I get a little bit jaded

Too much pressure just to make it

You smile when I'm angry and I hate it

But I'll still love you for the rest of my life

And my crush on you has never faded

Let's go back to bed until we break it

I'm gonna love you for the rest of my life

Ooh, if you wanted to

I'd start a family with you

I remember bein' foolish when I met your mother

Because she had that Irish charm right then I knew I'd love her

That's where you got your heart when we got back to the car

I knew you were the one

I could never wait for the weekends when you would come over

'Cause that's when I'd see you again

You're all my strength and my weakness

You battle my demons, you're still undefeated

Sometimes I get a little bit jaded

Too much pressure just to make it

You smile when I'm angry and I hate it

But I'll still love you for the rest of my life

And my crush on you has never faded

Let's go back to bed until we break it

I'm gonna love you for the rest of my life

Ooh, if you wanted to

I'd start a family with you

Ooh, if you wanted to

I'd start a family with you

Sometimes I get a little bit jaded

Too much pressure just to make it

You smile when I'm angry and I hate it

But I'll still love you for the rest of my life

And my crush on you has never faded

Let's go back to bed until we break it

I'm gonna love you for the rest of my life