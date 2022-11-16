Lirik Lagu September – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

I remember when I met you just before September
You were dancing in the street rockin' that pink and leather
Begged my friend for your number
I bet you don't remember, that's how we began
I pursued you for a year, I would have waited longer
I knew ultimately it would make the feelings stronger
That first time that I kissed you
I could look in the mirror and like who I was
I could never wait for the weekends when you would come over
'Cause that's when I'd see you again
You're all my strength and my weakness
You battle my demons, you're still undefeated
Sometimes I get a little bit jaded
Too much pressure just to make it
You smile when I'm angry and I hate it
But I'll still love you for the rest of my life
And my crush on you has never faded
Let's go back to bed until we break it
I'm gonna love you for the rest of my life
Ooh, if you wanted to
I'd start a family with you
I remember bein' foolish when I met your mother
Because she had that Irish charm right then I knew I'd love her
That's where you got your heart when we got back to the car
I knew you were the one
I could never wait for the weekends when you would come over
'Cause that's when I'd see you again
You're all my strength and my weakness
You battle my demons, you're still undefeated
Sometimes I get a little bit jaded
Too much pressure just to make it
You smile when I'm angry and I hate it
But I'll still love you for the rest of my life
And my crush on you has never faded
Let's go back to bed until we break it
I'm gonna love you for the rest of my life
Ooh, if you wanted to
I'd start a family with you
Ooh, if you wanted to
I'd start a family with you
Sometimes I get a little bit jaded
Too much pressure just to make it
You smile when I'm angry and I hate it
But I'll still love you for the rest of my life
And my crush on you has never faded
Let's go back to bed until we break it
I'm gonna love you for the rest of my life
