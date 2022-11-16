Lirik Lagu Company – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can we, we keep
Keep each other company?
Maybe we, can be
Be each other's company
Oh company
Let's end each other's lonely nights
Be each other's paradise
Need a picture for my frame
Someone to share my reign
Tell me what you wanna drink
I'll tell you what I got in mind
Oh, I don't know your name
But I feel like that's gonna change
You ain't gotta be my lover
For you to call me baby
Never been about no pressure
Ain't that serious
Can we, we keep
Keep each other company? (Oh)
Maybe we, can be
Be each other's company
Oh company
Oooooooooh
Oooooooooh
Oooooooooh
Oooooooooh
It ain't about the complications
I'm all about the elevation
We can keep it goin' up
Oh, don't miss out on us
Just wanna have a conversation
Forget about the obligations
Maybe we can stay in touch
Oh that ain't doin' too much
You ain't gotta be my lover
For me to call you baby
Never been about no pressure
Ain't that serious, No.
Can we, we keep
Keep each other company?
Maybe we, can be
Be each other's company
Oh company
