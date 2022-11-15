Lirik Lagu She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

Beauty queen of only eighteen, she had some trouble with herself

He was always there to help her, she always belonged to someone else

I drove for miles and miles, and wound up at your door

I've had you so many times, but somehow I want more

I don't mind spending every day

Out on your corner in the pouring rain

Look for the girl with the broken smile

Ask her if she wants to stay a while

And she will be loved

And she will be loved

Tap on my window, knock on my door, I want to make you feel beautiful

I know I tend to get so insecure, it doesn't matter anymore

It's not always rainbows and butterflies, it's compromise that moves us along, yeah

My heart is full and my door's always open, you come anytime you want, yeah

I don't mind spending every day

Out on your corner in the pouring rain

Look for the girl with the broken smile

Ask her if she wants to stay a while

And she will be loved

And she will be loved

And she will be loved

And she will be loved

I know where you hide, alone in your car

Know all of the things that make you who you are

I know that goodbye means nothing at all

Comes back and begs me to catch her every time she falls, yeah

Tap on my window, knock on my door, I want to make you feel beautiful

I don't mind spending every day

Out on your corner in the pouring rain, oh

Look for the girl with the broken smile

Ask her if she wants to stay a while

And she will be loved

And she will be loved

And she will be loved

And she will be loved