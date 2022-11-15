Lirik Lagu Sunday Morning – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sunday Morning – Maroon 5

Yeah

Sunday morning, rain is falling

Steal some covers, share some skin

Clouds are shrouding us in moments unforgettable

You twist to fit the mold that I am in

But things just get so crazy

Living life gets hard to do

And I would gladly hit the road, get up and go if I knew

That someday it would lead me back to you

That someday it would lead me back to you

That may be all I need

In darkness she is all I see

Come and rest your bones with me

Driving slow on Sunday morning

Well I never want to leave

Yeah, fingers trace your every outline, oh yeah, yeah

Yeah, aint a picture with my hands, ohh!

And back and forth we sway like branches in a storm

Change the weather still together when it ends

That may be all I need

In darkness she is all I see

Come and rest your bones with me

Driving slow on Sunday morning

And I never want to leave

Yeah

Oh yeah

But things just get so crazy living life gets hard to do (life gets hard)

Sunday morning rain is falling and I'm calling out to you

Singing someday it'll bring me back to you, yeah (someday oh, someday oh)

Find a way to bring myself back home to you

You may not know

That may be all I need

In darkness she is all I see (you are all I see)

Come and rest your bones with me

Driving slow on Sunday morning, driving slow