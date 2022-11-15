Lirik Lagu Can’t Leave You Alone – Maroon 5 feat Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can’t Leave You Alone – Maroon 5 feat Juice WRLD
I just can't leave you alone
We keep goin' back and forth, oh
Why can't you just tell me how you're feeling?
Why can't you admit it?
I told you everything about me
Quick, give me some Novocaine
It's almost like you're pulling me closer
To tell me it's over
But I like the change
I know you think that love's temporary
But please don't compare me to
Anybody, anybody, anybody else now, yeah
Tell me you ain't fallin', but I see you on the way down, whoa
I just can't leave you alone
We keep goin' back and forth, oh
Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?
Why can't you admit it?
I told you everything about me
I just can't leave you alone
We keep comin' back for more, oh
Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?
Why can't you admit it?
I told you everything about me
So tell me somethin' about you
Everything you been through
So what's you got to lose?
So what's you got to lose?
It can be about the past
Or something brand new
What do we got to lose?
What do we got to lose?
Please don't compare me to
Anybody, anybody, anybody else now (else now), oh
Tell me you ain't fallin', but I see you on the way down, whoa
I just can't leave you alone
We keep goin' back and forth, oh
Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?
Why can't you admit it?
I told you everything about me
I just can't leave you alone
We keep goin' back for more, oh
Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?
Why can't you admit it?
I told you everything about me (yeah)
She throw the pass to the devil, and I intercept, yeah (oh)
Have you ever had a make out session with death? Yeah (oh, yeah)
In a strip club, tryna get all the pretty girls to dance
Yeah, yeah, yeah, huh
I remember back in high school
They said I wouldn't stand a chance, chance (chance, chance)
I just can't leave you alone
We keep goin' back and forth, oh
Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?
Why can't you admit it?
I told you everything about me
I just can't leave you alone
We keep comin' back for more, oh
Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?
Why can't you admit it?
I told you everything about me (yeah)
