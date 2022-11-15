Lirik Lagu Can’t Leave You Alone – Maroon 5 feat Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can’t Leave You Alone – Maroon 5 feat Juice WRLD

I just can't leave you alone

We keep goin' back and forth, oh

Why can't you just tell me how you're feeling?

Why can't you admit it?

I told you everything about me

Quick, give me some Novocaine

It's almost like you're pulling me closer

To tell me it's over

But I like the change

I know you think that love's temporary

But please don't compare me to

Anybody, anybody, anybody else now, yeah

Tell me you ain't fallin', but I see you on the way down, whoa

I just can't leave you alone

We keep goin' back and forth, oh

Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?

Why can't you admit it?

I told you everything about me

I just can't leave you alone

We keep comin' back for more, oh

Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?

Why can't you admit it?

I told you everything about me

So tell me somethin' about you

Everything you been through

So what's you got to lose?

So what's you got to lose?

It can be about the past

Or something brand new

What do we got to lose?

What do we got to lose?

Please don't compare me to

Anybody, anybody, anybody else now (else now), oh

Tell me you ain't fallin', but I see you on the way down, whoa

I just can't leave you alone

We keep goin' back and forth, oh

Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?

Why can't you admit it?

I told you everything about me

I just can't leave you alone

We keep goin' back for more, oh

Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?

Why can't you admit it?

I told you everything about me (yeah)

She throw the pass to the devil, and I intercept, yeah (oh)

Have you ever had a make out session with death? Yeah (oh, yeah)

In a strip club, tryna get all the pretty girls to dance

Yeah, yeah, yeah, huh

I remember back in high school

They said I wouldn't stand a chance, chance (chance, chance)

I just can't leave you alone

We keep goin' back and forth, oh

Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?

Why can't you admit it?

I told you everything about me

I just can't leave you alone

We keep comin' back for more, oh

Why can't you just tell me how you're feelin'?

Why can't you admit it?

I told you everything about me (yeah)