Lirik Lagu Remedy – Maroon 5 feat Stevie Nicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Remedy – Maroon 5 feat Stevie Nicks

Ooh-ooh, take it from the start

Just a little love will tear us apart

Ooh-ooh, take it from the start

Just a little love will tear us apart

Blame it on your mom and dad, live young, die fast

That's the remedy, that's the remedy for everything

Too much on my mind, another pull and I'll be fine, yeah

That's the remedy, that's the remedy for everything

Sometimes I feel out of my mind, but I'm not

Feels more like I'm out of my body

Sometimes I'm in my own way, but I'm not

I don't really feel like anybody

Walkin' in the sun, sun-kissed face

The candles in the sun, I'm breakin' down

Take me now, I'm breakin' down

Just need someone to love me, to love me

Ooh-ooh, take it from the start

Just a little love will tear us apart

Ooh-ooh, take it from the start

Just a little love will tear us apart

Memories I can't relive, fade away from how I feel

That's the remedy, that's the remedy for everything

Give no fucks, I never did, livin' like I never live

That's the remedy, that's the remedy for everything

Sometimes I feel out of my mind, but I'm not

Feels more like I'm out of my body

Sometimes I'm in my own way, but I'm not

I don't really feel like anybody

Walkin' in the sun, sun-kissed face

The candle in the sun, I'm breakin' down

Take me now, I'm breakin' down

Just need someone to love me, to love me

Ooh-ooh, take it from the start

Just a little love will tear us apart

Ooh-ooh, take it from the start

Just a little love will tear us apart (just a little love)

Ooh-ooh, take it from the start

Just a little love will tear us apart

Ooh-ooh, take it from the start

Just a little love will tear us apart