Lirik Lagu Remedy – Maroon 5 feat Stevie Nicks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Remedy – Maroon 5 feat Stevie Nicks
Ooh-ooh, take it from the start
Just a little love will tear us apart
Ooh-ooh, take it from the start
Just a little love will tear us apart
Blame it on your mom and dad, live young, die fast
That's the remedy, that's the remedy for everything
Too much on my mind, another pull and I'll be fine, yeah
That's the remedy, that's the remedy for everything
Sometimes I feel out of my mind, but I'm not
Feels more like I'm out of my body
Sometimes I'm in my own way, but I'm not
I don't really feel like anybody
Walkin' in the sun, sun-kissed face
The candles in the sun, I'm breakin' down
Take me now, I'm breakin' down
Just need someone to love me, to love me
Ooh-ooh, take it from the start
Just a little love will tear us apart
Ooh-ooh, take it from the start
Just a little love will tear us apart
Memories I can't relive, fade away from how I feel
That's the remedy, that's the remedy for everything
Give no fucks, I never did, livin' like I never live
That's the remedy, that's the remedy for everything
Sometimes I feel out of my mind, but I'm not
Feels more like I'm out of my body
Sometimes I'm in my own way, but I'm not
I don't really feel like anybody
Walkin' in the sun, sun-kissed face
The candle in the sun, I'm breakin' down
Take me now, I'm breakin' down
Just need someone to love me, to love me
Ooh-ooh, take it from the start
Just a little love will tear us apart
Ooh-ooh, take it from the start
Just a little love will tear us apart (just a little love)
Ooh-ooh, take it from the start
Just a little love will tear us apart
Ooh-ooh, take it from the start
Just a little love will tear us apart
