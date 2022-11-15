Lirik Lagu Echo – Maroon 5 feat Blackbear dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Echo – Maroon 5 feat Blackbear

You lit the neon inside of my chest

There was no vacancy

I felt the flick of the light that you left

You left a space in me

Novocaine

Thought I couldn't feel no pain

But it still feels like, ooh, when I hear your name

I can't escape, tryin' but I can't escape (let me go)

I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)

Where my heart used to be (be, be, be, be)

I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)

Where my heart used to be, heart used to be, be

I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)

Where my heart used to be (be, be, be, be)

I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)

Where my heart used to be, heart used to be, be

You flipped a beat 'round inside of my chest

Changin' the frequency

You had me trippin' the night that you left

Lost electricity

Novocaine

Thought I couldn't feel no pain

But it still feels like, ooh, when I hear your name

I can't escape, tryin' but I can't escape (let me go)

I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)

Where my heart used to be (be, be, be, be)

I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)

Where my heart used to be, heart used to be, be

I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)

Where my heart used to be (be, be, be, be)

I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)

Where my heart used to be, heart used to be, be