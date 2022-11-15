Lirik Lagu Echo – Maroon 5 feat Blackbear dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Echo – Maroon 5 feat Blackbear
You lit the neon inside of my chest
There was no vacancy
I felt the flick of the light that you left
You left a space in me
Novocaine
Thought I couldn't feel no pain
But it still feels like, ooh, when I hear your name
I can't escape, tryin' but I can't escape (let me go)
I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)
Where my heart used to be (be, be, be, be)
I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)
Where my heart used to be, heart used to be, be
I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)
Where my heart used to be (be, be, be, be)
I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)
Where my heart used to be, heart used to be, be
You flipped a beat 'round inside of my chest
Changin' the frequency
You had me trippin' the night that you left
Lost electricity
Novocaine
Thought I couldn't feel no pain
But it still feels like, ooh, when I hear your name
I can't escape, tryin' but I can't escape (let me go)
I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)
Where my heart used to be (be, be, be, be)
I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)
Where my heart used to be, heart used to be, be
I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)
Where my heart used to be (be, be, be, be)
I got this echo (echo, echo, echo, echo, echo, echo)
Where my heart used to be, heart used to be, be
