Lirik Lagu Wildflower - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 04:35 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer /Instagram/@5sos

Wildflower - 5 Seconds of Summer

Wildflower
Wildflower

I hear you callin' out my name
I love the sound, I love the taste
And I can see it in your face
You've got a side you can't explain

You're tellin' me, you're tellin' me, you're tellin' me you wanna come over
You wanna be, you wanna be, you wanna be, you wanna be closer
I love it when you wear your hair down over your shoulder
'Cause I wanna hold ya
'Cause I know where tonight is going

You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
Tell you what I like
My wildflower
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
Tell you what I like
My wildflower
You know you are my favourite fantasy
A fatal love song
Waterfall is overflowin'
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
Tell you what I like
My wildflower

I see the colour in your veins
It makes me smile, it makes me shake (Ooh)
I see the shadow in my brain
And I like its look, and I like its shape (Ooh)

You're tellin' me, you're tellin' me, you're tellin' me you wanna come over
You wanna be, you wanna be, you wanna be, you wanna be closer
I love it when you wear your hair down over your shoulder
'Cause I wanna hold ya
'Cause I know where tonight is going

You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
Tell you what I like
My wildflower
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
Tell you what I like
My wildflower
You know you are my favourite fantasy
A fatal love song
Waterfall is overflowin'
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
Tell you what I like
My wildflower

(Ooh, ooh)
Wildflower (Ooh, ooh)
Wildflower
Wildflower (Ooh, ooh)
Wildflower

You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
Tell you what I like
My wildflower
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
Tell you what I like
My wildflower
You know you are my favourite fantasy (Wildflower)
A fatal love song
Waterfall is overflowin' (Wildflower)
You're the only one who makes me (Wildflower)
Every time we (Wildflower)
Tell you what I like
My wildflower
Wildflower

Credit

Produser: OZGO

Penulis: Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Geoff Warburton, Michael Clifford, OZGO, dan Rami

Album: CALM

Genre: Soft Rock

Fakta di balik lagu

Wildflower merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 25 Maret 2020 sebagai single keenam dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.

Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

