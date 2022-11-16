Lirik Lagu Wildflower - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wildflower - 5 Seconds of Summer



Wildflower

Wildflower



I hear you callin' out my name

I love the sound, I love the taste

And I can see it in your face

You've got a side you can't explain



You're tellin' me, you're tellin' me, you're tellin' me you wanna come over

You wanna be, you wanna be, you wanna be, you wanna be closer

I love it when you wear your hair down over your shoulder

'Cause I wanna hold ya

'Cause I know where tonight is going



You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

Tell you what I like

My wildflower

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

Tell you what I like

My wildflower

You know you are my favourite fantasy

A fatal love song

Waterfall is overflowin'

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

Tell you what I like

My wildflower



I see the colour in your veins

It makes me smile, it makes me shake (Ooh)

I see the shadow in my brain

And I like its look, and I like its shape (Ooh)



You're tellin' me, you're tellin' me, you're tellin' me you wanna come over

You wanna be, you wanna be, you wanna be, you wanna be closer

I love it when you wear your hair down over your shoulder

'Cause I wanna hold ya

'Cause I know where tonight is going



You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

Tell you what I like

My wildflower

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

Tell you what I like

My wildflower

You know you are my favourite fantasy

A fatal love song

Waterfall is overflowin'

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

Tell you what I like

My wildflower



(Ooh, ooh)

Wildflower (Ooh, ooh)

Wildflower

Wildflower (Ooh, ooh)

Wildflower



You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

Tell you what I like

My wildflower

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

Tell you what I like

My wildflower

You know you are my favourite fantasy (Wildflower)

A fatal love song

Waterfall is overflowin' (Wildflower)

You're the only one who makes me (Wildflower)

Every time we (Wildflower)

Tell you what I like

My wildflower

Wildflower



Credit



Produser: OZGO



Penulis: Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Geoff Warburton, Michael Clifford, OZGO, dan Rami



Album: CALM



Genre: Soft Rock



Fakta di balik lagu

Wildflower merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 25 Maret 2020 sebagai single keenam dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

