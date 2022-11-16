Lirik Lagu Lover Of Mine - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
16 November 2022, 04:40 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

Lover Of Mine - 5 Seconds of Summer

Lover of mine, maybe we'll take some time
Kaleidoscope mind gets in the way
Hope and I pray, darling, that you will stay
Butterfly lies, chase them away, mmm

Dance around the living room
Lose me in the sight of you
I've seen the red, I've seen the blue
Take all of me
Deep to where your secrets hide
Where we've been a thousand times
Swallow every single lie
Take all of me

I'll never give you away
'Cause I've already made that mistake
If my name never fell off your lips again
I know it'd be such a shame
When I take a look at my life and all of my crimes
You're the only thing that I think I got right
I'll never give you away
'Cause I've already made, already made that mistake

Lover of mine, I know you're colourblind
I watched the world fall from your eyes, ooh
All my regrets and things you can't forget
Light them all up, kiss them goodbye

Dance around the living room
Lose me in the sight of you
I've seen the red, I've seen the blue
Take all of me
Deep to where your secrets hide
Where we've been a thousand times
Swallow every single lie
Take all of me

I'll never give you away
'Cause I've already made that mistake
If my name never fell off your lips again
I know it'd be such a shame
When I take a look at my life and all of my crimes
You're the only thing that I think I got right
I'll never give you away
'Cause I've already made, already made that mistake

Credit

Produser: watt dan Happy Perez

Penulis: ​watt, Ali Tamposi, Happy Perez, Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings, dan Sierra Deaton

Album: CALM

Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Lover Of Mine merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Maret 2020 sebagai single kesembilan dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.

“Lagu ini bercerita ketika kekasih Anda menerima Anda dengan apa adanya,” ujar Luke Hemmings dalam sebuah pernyataan.

Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

