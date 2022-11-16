Lirik Lagu The Feeling – Justin Bieber ft. Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Feeling – Justin Bieber ft. Halsey

You are to me

A part of me just like anatomy

You're pulling me

You're pulling me in like you're gravity

I'm notorious for thinking you're full of beautiful

Instead of hollow

Sugar on your lips, it's hard to kill

Jagged like a pill, so hard to swallow

Am I in love with you?

(am I in love with you?)

Or am I in love with the feeling?

Trying to find the truth,

(trying to find the truth)

Sometimes the heart is deceiving

Can't get out of my head, and I need you to save me

If I am delusional then maybe I'm crazy

In love with you. Am I in love with you?

Or am I in love with the feeling?

You give to me

Everything, anything that I could dream

At least that's what it seems

Could it be I don't know what's good for me?

I'm notorious for thinking you're full of beautiful

Instead of hollow

Sugar on your lips, it's hard to kill

Jagged like a pill, so hard to swallow

Am I in love with you?

(am I in love with you?)

Or am I in love with the feeling?

Trying to find the truth,

(trying to find the truth)

Sometimes the heart is deceiving

Can't get out of my head, and I need you to save me

If I am delusional then maybe I'm crazy

In love with you. Am I in love with you?

Or am I in love with the feeling?

I'm sinking faster and faster

Between heaven and disaster

Sorry if I made you feel like

I'm standing on the borderline