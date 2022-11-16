Lirik Lagu The Feeling – Justin Bieber ft. Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Feeling – Justin Bieber ft. Halsey
You are to me
A part of me just like anatomy
You're pulling me
You're pulling me in like you're gravity
I'm notorious for thinking you're full of beautiful
Instead of hollow
Sugar on your lips, it's hard to kill
Jagged like a pill, so hard to swallow
Am I in love with you?
(am I in love with you?)
Or am I in love with the feeling?
Trying to find the truth,
(trying to find the truth)
Sometimes the heart is deceiving
Can't get out of my head, and I need you to save me
If I am delusional then maybe I'm crazy
In love with you. Am I in love with you?
Or am I in love with the feeling?
You give to me
Everything, anything that I could dream
At least that's what it seems
Could it be I don't know what's good for me?
I'm notorious for thinking you're full of beautiful
Instead of hollow
Sugar on your lips, it's hard to kill
Jagged like a pill, so hard to swallow
Am I in love with you?
(am I in love with you?)
Or am I in love with the feeling?
Trying to find the truth,
(trying to find the truth)
Sometimes the heart is deceiving
Can't get out of my head, and I need you to save me
If I am delusional then maybe I'm crazy
In love with you. Am I in love with you?
Or am I in love with the feeling?
I'm sinking faster and faster
Between heaven and disaster
Sorry if I made you feel like
I'm standing on the borderline
