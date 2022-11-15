Lirik Lagu Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2

I can't believe the news today

Oh, I can't close my eyes and make it go away

How long, how long must we sing this song?

How long? How long?

'Cause tonight

We can be as one

Tonight

Broken bottles under children's feet

Bodies strewn across the dead-end street

But I won't heed the battle call

It puts my back up, puts my back up against the wall

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Alright, let's go

And the battle's just begun

There's many lost, but tell me who has won?

The trenches dug within our hearts

And mothers, children, brothers, sisters torn apart

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

How long, how long must we sing this song?

How long? How long?